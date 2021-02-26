Gilbert Town Council has approved two nonprofits to use a $7.7-million federal pandemic-relief grant to help residents who are behind in their rent and utilities.
Council last week approved Save the Family and AZCEND to distribute the funds. Both contracts end Dec. 31.
“My concern with this is more scope than anything,” said Councilwoman Aimee Yentes, the sole dissenter. “I know there are people in our community hurting, who are struggling to keep up with rent and utilities.”
Yentes said the town already gave $2 million of its initial federal allotment of $29.2 million from the coronavirus aid bill to nonprofits to help with those specific needs.
She asked town staff how many households would benefit from the grant.
Melanie Dykstra, volunteer and community resources manager, said there was no way to determine who will qualify in Gilbert “because it is based on their current circumstances and they must meet the eligibility standards as set by the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.”
Gilbert on Jan. 5 resumed utility disconnections due to nonpayment and since Feb. 3, 500 residential properties have been disconnected, according to Kelsey Perry, a town spokeswoman. The figure, however, does not specify if the disconnects were due to COVID-related hardships.
Yentes at the meeting said she would like to see evidence that the town needs the full $7.7 million.
“I am considerably concerned with the deficit spending at the federal level,” she said. “We’re around $28 trillion in debt and no slowing down of this spending and printing of money.
“I would feel more comfortable with this if we knew the scope of the need and that $7 million in our community is what is really necessary to address that housing instability specific to what we have seen as a result of COVID.”
She added the two nonprofits approved to oversee the funds do a good job but “we can’t just keep spending our way into oblivion. My belief is we need to be more specific and scale down the scope of what we are spending those dollars on.”
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque pointed out quarterly reports of how the money was spent must be provided to the town and that any unspent funds would be returned to the federal government.
Dykstra also addressed Yentes’ concern that the eligibility is up to 12 months.
Although the town is allowed to pay 12 months ahead, it will instead pay three months and then check on the recipients to see if they still have a need and if they still qualify for help, Dykstra said.
Eligibility criteria for a renter household include unemployment or financial hardship due to COVID-19, risk of being homeless and a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.
The funds cannot be used for mortgage payments and residents living in county islands in Gilbert are not eligible.
Yentes asked if the town had the ability to specify how much money it needed for this when it applied for the grant in January.
“It should start with a need and accept $2 million if that is what the need is required for instead of going forward and sending money back,” Yentes said.
Dykstra explained the U.S. Treasury used a formula in determining how much each applicant received.
“There was no opportunity to ask for a different amount,” Dykstra said. “At the time, this was the final determination for us.”
To which, Yentes responded, “I guess that is one of the reasons with what’s wrong with our federal government.”
Residents who want to apply for help can do so by going to gilbertaz.gov/residents/community-and-neighborhood-services/community-resources/foreclosure-prevention-predatory-lending-information