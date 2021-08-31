As high school football players in Gilbert and throughout Arizona kick off the 2021 season, they won’t be the only people in stadiums throughout town who will be keeping their fingers crossed for COVID-19 to stay far away.
Scores of adults in town will be hoping for the same thing.
They’re people like John Seelye, vice president of the Campo Verde High School Coyote Club.
In his role as a member of the school’s booster club, Seelye helps keep the games running smoothly – and remind the players that they have off-field support.
Seelye and his fellow boosters throughout Gilbert are intimately familiar with their respective football programs’ operations, whether that involves making sure the scoreboard lights are on or that there are enough businesses and individuals to provide much-needed financial as well as emotional support.
Clubs make sure the field is painted correctly, organize fundraisers to help provide jerseys and equipment and run concession stands.
That multifaceted mission isn’t easy in a normal year and last year, it carried the crushing challenge of the pandemic.
“It was tough on the club and on the sponsors and the community,” Seelye said. “There was less ability for people to support.
“With that said, we did end up with just as much support as we’d ever had. The fundraisers made almost exactly the same amount of money as they had the year previous.”
Booster clubs throughout Gilbert and Higley Unified not only contended with limits on attendance – which diminished concession revenue.
They struggled with other revenue streams as some sponsoring businesses simply couldn’t afford to maintain their traditional level of support.
In a word, said Mesquite High School Touchdown Club President Amy Daly, 2020 was “miserable.”
“We had less entrance fees, which is less money coming back to the school,” Daly said. “There was no student section, which is a huge part of high school. We were limited to usually two guests per player for a max capacity of 25 percent. The stands just felt empty. It wasn’t the energy that we’re used to seeing and feeling at Mesquite High.”
The uncertainty of the start time of the season made things difficult, as did attempts to garner sponsorship from companies.
While Mesquite did gain sponsorship, it was less than in years past.
Concession sales were restricted since no open food was allowed and everything had to be prepackaged.
And with fewer people in the stands, there was less of an opportunity to put spirit gear into the hands of families – a key goal of the club, according to Daly.
This season, the Touchdown Club is looking forward to changes.
At the moment, there is no limit on concessions. Daly said going back to normal stadium food will provide a large funding boost and local food truck vendors will come to each game.
At Campo Verde, the Coyote Club contracts with a private vendor to run the concession stands.
The company gives a check to Camp Verde at the end of the year for 60-to-80 percent of the profit, which is then split between other booster clubs and cheerleading groups.
“That was absolutely ineffective last year,” Seelye said. “We hardly made any money on that. There’s only a few games where we had enough people.”
Neither school reaps revenue from entry fees. At Mesquite, the money is routed to the district, which provides sport programs with funds.
Meanwhile, Campo Verde’s funds go straight to the athletic department unless there is a playoff game, which enables the money to be sent to the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
At the moment, there are no capacity restrictions at Mesquite. Yet Daly said everyone must be cautious and things could change, but she hopes everything can run smoothly to have a great season.
The Touchdown Club has plans for a Welcome Back event. Players will be presented with their jerseys, inaugurating a season that everyone hopes will be normal.
“One thing that our families really missed last year was that feeling of family and community,” Daly said. “And we’re really hoping we can bring that back this year.”