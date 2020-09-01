Midwest Food Bank in Gilbert has sent disaster relief to victims of Hurricane Laura.
Along with its efforts to aid victims of the pandemic, Midwest Food Bank has sent 80 truckloads of food to various locations across the United States.
As a first responder for The Salvation Army, Midwest Food Bank can have relief on the road within 24 hours of a request. It has been restocking their shelves and purchasing necessary products.
“We have been given another opportunity to live out our mission of sharing the love of Christ,” said Midest Executive Director Merilee Baptiste.
For those who wish to help, financial donations give Midwest Food Bank the flexibility to quickly and efficiently respond to the needs of the victims.
To help cover the cost of the supplies or fuel needed to transport them, visit midwestfoodbank.org, and click on “Donate.” On the donation form, select “Disaster Relief” for the designation, or text @MFB to 52014 to donate.
Midwest Food Midwest Food Bank has 11 locations, nine in the United States, and one each in East Africa and Haiti. Information: midwestfood.org.