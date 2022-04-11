The call came in that a car had drove into a lake at the El Dorado Golf community near McQueen and Guadalupe roads.
At the scene, two Gilbert firefighters atop a ladder truck were trying to determine how to rescue the unconscious driver when the car began to sink.
The two firefighters dove 10 feet from the ladder’s basket into the water and successfully pulled out the driver. A Gilbert police officer also had jumped into the lake.
The driver survived, but the firefighters and cop faced a high-stress situation.
“They were under water trying to get the victim up,” explained Fire Engineer Jodie Spargo, adding that every crew member at the incident that day was affected by the rescue.
The department now has a new crew member to help relieve the stress that comes with the job – an 8-month-old English Springer Spaniel named Quinn. She’s the first fire therapy dog in Arizona, according to Spargo.
Gilbert Police has had its own therapy dog Cora since 2019.
“There’re plenty of studies talking about the benefits of therapy dogs,” Spargo said. “You see them in hospitals and they’re popular in California in stations.”
The simple act of petting a dog releases hormones that can help elevate moods, lower anxiety and provide comfort, according to UCLA People-Animal Connection, which touts itself as one of the most comprehensive Animal-Assisted Therapy and Activity programs in the nation.
“Many times, when there’s a rough call, my job is to visit with the crew,” Spargo said, adding that therapy dogs are shown to lower blood pressure. She also takes Quinn for station visits two to three times a week as a morale booster.
Quinn has an accepting, calming effect, according to Assistant Fire Chief Rob Duggan.
“Quinn is a force multiplier,” Duggan said. “People naturally are more opened up. It creates an environment people open up when they would not otherwise.”
Animals can act as a catalyst in a therapy process by breaking the ice and reduce initial resistance that might accompany therapy, the UCLA program said.
The desire to help others and serve the community drive people to a profession, where each day firefighters put their lives on the line battling fires and are often the first to arrive to traumatic incidents such as vehicle crashes and child drownings.
All of that takes a toll.
A 2021 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that law enforcement officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty “because of the environments in which they work, their culture, and stress, both occupational and personal.”
The Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance reported 97 firefighters nationwide died by suicide in 2020 and estimated that only about 40 percent of the suicides are reported.
Because they operate in a crisis mode, firefighters tend to have higher rates of post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, addiction problems and depression than the general population, studies say.
Although English Springer Spaniels aren’t as popular a choice for therapy dogs such as labradors and golden retrievers, the department is using Quinn because she’s owned by Spargo, who pushed for the program. Spargo purchased Quinn in September from a private breeder in Minnesota before she got the green light from the department to test out her idea.
The department also offers mental-health support from the Fire Peer Support Team, an in-house group trained in trauma and suicide ideation, which is overseen by Spargo.
The 30 members include firefighters, administration staff, two chaplains and two retirees – people who are chosen by their peers as someone they would feel comfortable talking with, Spargo said.
Gilbert Fire has 273 employees, 198 sworn and 75 professional staffers spread across 11 fire stations.
The pilot program will get evaluated in July, when a new fire chief is expected to come on board, said Spargo, who is training to be Quinn’s handler with free help from The Fletch Foundation. The nonprofit trains rescue dogs to work as search-and-service dogs or therapy dogs for veterans or people with disabilities.
Quinn also is undergoing extensive training every day to earn her Canine Good Citizenship Certification from the Alliance for Therapy Dogs.
One March afternoon, Quinn was tackling the course in the fenced-in K-9 training area at the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility, learning basic commands, impulse control, recall and listening skills.
“Up,” Spargo directed Quinn, who ran up an A-frame agility ramp.
“Wait, stay,” she commanded as the dog obeyed.
“A lot is recall learning,” said Spargo, who teaches Quinn to make eye contact with her. “If she gets scared, she stares at me.”
Spargo also is training Quinn to be comfortable around the loud noises that come from firetrucks’ sirens and air brakes. Luckily Quinn’s pretty much become accustomed to the sounds because Spargo began bringing her to the fire houses at 3 months old.
“She has the aptitude,” Spargo said, noting that Quinn will work a room and generally gravitate to the person she senses is most in need of comforting.
Quinn also has the attributes that lends itself to her role – super friendly and calm, Spargo said.
But when her vest comes off she knows she is off the clock and can be a puppy again.
“She’s a completely different dog,” Spargo said. “She’s rambunctious and gets into trouble a bit.”
Spargo said where the program goes, if it’s approved, depends on what the department wants but she noted in some fire houses in California there is a therapy dog on each of the three shifts.
“This is one of the examples of great innovation at the fire department,” Duggan said. “We like to have a crawl, walk, jog approach to it. The pilot is that first crawl, where we’ll figure out the kinks…before getting to the run phase.”
Shortly after that incident where the car went into the community lake, the dozen first-responders at the scene gathered to “debrief,” according to Spargo.
And with the additional of Quinn, hopefully, more firefighters will begin seeking “and getting better to work through some of the trauma they are carrying,” Spargo said.
According to Fire Rescue 1, “the aversion to feeling vulnerability hinders many people from getting professional help.”
The resource network for firefighters and fire departments said it typically took firefighters an extended period of time to overcome that reluctance and “sadly, many never get the help that they need and deserve.”