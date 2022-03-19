Gilbert is conducting a nationwide search for a new leader for the Fire Department after Chief Jim Jobusch last week announced he is retiring.
Jobusch, who has worked 40 years in fire services – nine as Gilbert fire chief, said his retirement date is July 2.
“It has truly been an honor to serve the citizens of Gilbert and employees of Gilbert Fire & Rescue for so many years,” Jobusch said in a release “I have been very fortunate to have worked with many great people and enjoyed opportunities that I never thought possible when I began my fire service journey.”
Jobusch began his career in Gilbert with Rural Metro Fire in 1987. He was one of the first firefighters Gilbert hired when the town created its own municipal fire department in 1993. Moving up through the ranks, he was named Gilbert’s third fire chief in 2013.
Over the years, Jobusch has witnessed the department grow from one small station with approximately 15 firefighters to nearly 275 personnel and 11 stations across town.
Under his leadership, the department earned accreditation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence – Commission on Fire Accreditation International and a Class 1 rating from the Insurance Service Office.
He also was instrumental in bringing a 9/11 Memorial to Gilbert.
“We are grateful for Chief Jobusch’s three decades of service to Gilbert,” Town Manager Patrick Banger said.
“As fire chief, he has built a strong foundation making GFRD a first-class, nationally recognized fire department, from building out Gilbert’s fire stations to implementing the community’s ambulance program. The impact of Chief Jobusch’s leadership will ensure Gilbert is a safer community for generations to come.”
This past year, two major department initiatives came to fruition – the addition of the ambulance transportation division and the opening of the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility, a joint use between fire and police.
“I am very proud of our many accomplishments and must acknowledge none of it would be possible without the dedication of Gilbert Fire & Rescue’s employees and the support of Gilbert’s citizens, leaders and other departments,” Jobusch said.
“I am going to miss being part of the day-to-day operations, but I know Gilbert’s future is in very good hands.”