Gilbert Parks and Recreation has long been a state leader for providing opportunities for residents with disabilities.
The town forms teams for various sports on annually – including basketball, cheer and bocce ball, among others.
This summer came a new opportunity for those residents.
Special Olympics had partnered with TopGolf across the nation to make the popular destination an official sport. This summer served as a dry run for the official competition beginning in 2024.
Upon learning about the partnership, Taryn Cantrell, a recreation specialist and head of the Gilbert Parks and Recreation Delegation, began formulating a plan to put together a team of 24 golfers to represent the town.
In just one week, all spots for the team were filled.
“It’s proved to be really successful, and our athletes love it,” Cantrell said. “When I put this online it filled up immediately. It really goes to show the benefit of new programming and people are always looking for new things to do.
“Seeing something brand new like this is a testament to our programs and our participants.”
The Gilbert TopGolf team began practicing seven weeks ago. All costs have been covered by TopGolf for the golfers.
The golfers braved scorching temperatures for a common purpose: to make new friends and be more active.
The near two-month long practice time culminated with a competition day on Monday, Aug. 7 at the Gilbert TopGolf location. Each golfer was allowed to hit 20 balls and was scored on accuracy, how hard they hit the ball and distance.
Their scores were sent to Special Olympics, which compared them to other scores in the Four Peaks Delegation, which includes Gilbert, Chandler, Mesa and Tempe.
The golfers for Gilbert’s team were not competing against each other but rather their designated age group, which extends from young children to adults.
An award ceremony will be held at the Glendale TopGolf location at the end of August.
Dan Tiltges was one of the 24 golfers who signed up for the program. It was his first time ever playing golf or competing in this type of setting.
He previously played basketball and bowling, but golf has become a new love.
“I liked golf, and I figured I would try it,” Tiltges said. “It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been great.”
Tiltges couldn’t recall some of his best scores but was aiming for at least 50 on competition day. He was all smiles as he watched some of his Gilbert teammates take swings on the tee box.
Like Tiltges, Joey Ward had also never played golf before joining the Gilbert TopGolf team.
Her goal was to ultimately make new friends, something she was able to do with ease throughout the eight-week program.
She also was unable to recall some of her best scores from the practice sessions but wanted to make a splash during the competition day. She did just that by scoring a 91.
Joey’s parents, Jim and Glinda Ward, said signing her up for the TopGolf team was a no brainer. They wanted her to become more active and be around people she could mesh well with on a friendship level.
Even though she wasn’t familiar with the game, they said Cantrell made it easy for her to become comfortable through technique training and most importantly, motivation.
“It’s really terrific,” Glinda said. “It’s really good the Special Olympics has something like this.”
Joey and Tiltges both said they appreciate the opportunity to be able to compete. Without the Special Olympics, resources and outlets for those with disabilities is severely limited.
But Gilbert, along with the partnership between TopGolf and Special Olympics, has opened the door for that to not be the case. Joey said she is now interested in other sports.
And Joey is just thankful for the opportunity.
“I like it, it’s fun,” Joey said. “The first time I was nervous but then I finally got in the group and talked to people.”
Cantrell said beyond doing right by the town, she feels honored to be able to help lead a team such as Gilbert’s TopGolf one.
When people ask what she does for her job, she often says she “makes people happy.” She doesn’t seek recognition for her work and neither does the town. She simply wants to provide an opportunity for those who are limited.
Most importantly, she wants to make people happy.
“It’s incredibly rewarding,” Cantrell said. “This is always such a fun and enriching group to be around. But when you have a chance to celebrate them through a competition or a party, that’s when it really is super exciting.”
The Gilbert Parks and Recreation TopGolf team will form again next summer for the official start of Special Olympics partnership with TopGolf.
The other 15 golfers who participated in the competition were Lauren Borror, Gabby Smith, Abigail Hart, Courtney Logan, Tim Smith, Corey Franklin, Cole Stewart, Ethan Finley, Jordan Willows, Thomas Norwood, Michael Fraley, Morgan Bellino, McKenna Dwyer, Peyton Hanks and Jack Seiter.
The town offers several other sports throughout the year.
Information: gilbertaz.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/recreation-centers-classes/gilbert-community-center/adaptive-recreation.