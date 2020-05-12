While other Valley municipalities are slashing spending for next fiscal year to reflect the economic fallout from the pandemic, Gilbert has adopted a preliminary budget that includes 82 new employees.
The proposed $993 million spending plan is 5.3 percent lower than the $1 billion budget currently in effect. Most of the drop is for capital improvement projects.
“We know there has been an impact because of COVID-19, an economic decline,” Budget Director Kelly Pfost said in last week’s special council meeting.
“What we don’t know is how will the recovery be, will it be fast, will it be slow,” she said. “Because we don’t know that makes it difficult for us to project what our budget should be next year in order to balance the revenues and expenses. So, our theme is be ready for anything, everything next year.”
According to Town Manager Patrick Banger, there is a freeze on hiring and non-essential spending through the end of this fiscal year on June 30.
Before delving into her 10-minute presentation, Pfost noted Gilbert was recognized for its best overall ranking of 100 largest cities in the country that recovered from the Great Recession with the lowest signs of economic distress.
She said her hope is that the town would match that record post-COVID-19.
The Economic Innovation Group, a policy and advocacy organization, in 2018 released the study that looked at how the Great Recession and subsequent recovery affected American communities.
Pfost talked in length about the town’s General Fund – which pays for services like police, fire and parks – because it is the most volatile.
The town is on good footing so far with the monies that feed into that fund – such as sales tax and state-shared income tax –because the town under-budgets its anticipated revenue, according to Pfost.
For instance, the lion’s share of the general fund comes from sales tax. The town budgeted $97 million for sales tax revenue and has already received 83 percent of that in its bank account, which Pfost called very strong.
She said the town would need $5.6 million a month for April, May and June collections in order to meet the budget. March’s sales tax receipts came in at $8.6 million.
Because the state collects sales taxes, there is a six-week lag between the end of a month and when municipalities know what they can expect.
Most cities in the Valley are bracing for plummeting sales tax revenue because of business shutdowns that began mid-March.
The lag on shared revenue is two years because it is based on personal income tax collections and with high unemployment this year, some municipalities fear the hangover from the shutdowns will be affecting their budgets for the next several years.
One Gilbert revenue stream that has been hit the hardest, however, is recreation because the town has shut down its programming because of the pandemic, Pfost said.
The town anticipated $5 million in recreation revenue but received 64 percent, or $3.2 million, through March. Pfost said the town would need to see $600,000 a month for April, May and June to meet the budget.
Pfost said staff built a base budget that maintains service levels and uses sales tax revenue as triggers for evaluating spending priorities.
“As the path unfolds and we get data over the next several months we will be able to make different changes in our expenditures to match whatever the revenue forecast is looking like and we based this off of sales tax in our general fund because that is the most volatile area and also our largest source for general-fund activities,” Pfost said.
She said the reason why staff did not present a lower spending level based on the worst-case scenario is because Arizona law requires a spending cap set in a preliminary budget cannot be raised.
“We need that flexibility in case revenues do continue and Gilbert has a strong economy like we did in 2008,” Pfost said. “We need to respond to that and continue to provide services at the level of a growing economy instead of a much-declined economy.
“So, this gives us maximum flexibility to be able to respond and meet the needs of citizens next year,” she added.
Councilman Jared Taylor and Councilwoman Aimee Yentes voted against the proposed budget. Last year, both rejected the budget that is in place now.
“Even though we don’t have the data right now coming into the town of exactly the revenue implications, there is enough economic data out there nationally and locally to now this is serious business and we should respond in a serious way,” Taylor said.
He said the proposed budget increases town operations and maintenance by $9 million – of which $6.6 million comprises salaries for new employees.
“We’re stepping on the gas, heading into a fiscal cliff,” Taylor said.
He noted there were requests for “lots of assistants, receptionists and aides.”
He also questioned why a wellness coordinator was requested in the budget when the position hasn’t been approved by the town’s health trust board that he sits on.
He also balked at the request for 39 hires to staff a town-operated ambulance service.
He said every time he has talked to staff and fire officials, he was told the town was not getting into the ambulance business.
He called that expenditure inappropriate because it’s not been vetted.
“The best use of our budget is to return money to our residents and citizens not take more from them it, that’s what this economic climate really, really demands of us,” he said.
Yentes pointed to how other entities are responding to the tightening economy such as the state, which has passed a “skinny budget.”
She said she understands the need for flexibility in having what she called a “ceiling budget” to allow for spending but didn’t think it sends the right message when everyone else is making tremendous sacrifices such as losing their jobs.
“Going forward with a pretty robust FTE (full-time equivalent) request is specifically and particularly a difficult pill to swallow,” said Yentes, adding personnel is a municipality’s largest cost.
She said staff explained the reasons for the proposed hires but right off the bat, she could see that some can be taken off the table right away.
She ticked off the new positions such as $131,000 for a volunteer community resource manager, $142,000 for a deputy chief employee wellness coach and $109,000 for the wellness coordinator as nice to have in the future but not essential at this particular time when “we are looking at possibly making some deep cuts just like everybody else.”
Final budget and levy adoption are scheduled for June 2.
Yentes also singled out the town’s “digital government,” which includes two new digital journalists. She said that staff has doubled in three years while newspapers around the country are laying off their workers. The budget request is for five more positions for the digital staff.
She asked if some of the proposed positions, like a human resources receptionist, can be part-time.
She also voiced concerns with starting an ambulance service through the fire department.
“I find it problematic considering how in flux that industry is,” she said, adding she wanted to see modeling of how the town would recoup the cost of operating its own ambulance service. “We have to step up and also look to lead and making those sacrifices as well.”
Taylor and Yentes also voted against setting the town’s secondary property tax levy at $26 million for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.
The levy pays down voter-approved bond debt such as 2018’s $65.3 million bond to build the Public Safety Training Facility.
Pfost said the tax rate would remain at 99 cents per $100 of assessed value of the home.
Taylor, however, called it a tax increase, which Mayor Jenn Daniels disagreed with.
She also countered the points raised by Taylor and Yentes. The other council members, which includes three recent appointees, did not speak on the budget or levy.
“Gilbert does an amazing job with a lean budget and with a lean staff even with the additional FTEs being requested in the budget,” Daniels said. “We still have less employees per resident than any other municipality. We continue to operate well within our means.”
She said although the digital government staff has increased over the years so have their duties and she added there is only one web designer who does all the graphic designs for the entire town.
She said town employees wear “many, many hats” and as the town grows so does the need for effective communication with its residents. The town has about 1,400 employees, according to Daniels.
She added Gilbert has a healthy repair and replacement fund that is funded annually and was paying down public-safety pensions faster than any other municipality with plans to pay off all debt in Gilbert in a short window of time.
She also said the town looks ahead to make sure the community can handle whatever come next. She said an ambulance service was a “fundamental need” in the community. She said she didn’t want the town to ever be in the same position again when it was concerned if residents would have timely and safe transport to a hospital when needed.
She referenced when Rural Metro, which owns Southwest Ambulance, filed for bankruptcy protection in 2013.
Daniels, who leaves office at the end of the year, noted this was her 13th budget and she appreciated the triggers staff put in place. She said had they been in place in 2009, the town wouldn’t have had to cut $14 million from the budget then.
“One of the things that I’m very sensitive about is the value that our residents receive for their tax dollars,” Daniels said.
“Do our residents receive value for the dollars they spend in our community that are essentially entrusted to the Town Council to be able to make thoughtful, deliberate decisions about where those taxpayer dollars go and the benefits they provide back to our residents?” the mayor asked, adding:
“I think without a doubt we can say we get a tremendous value in the Town of Gilbert for every single dollar and I don’t like to compare us to other municipalities because frankly, it’s not fair to them.”