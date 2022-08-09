Gilbert anticipates further water-saving measures next year that could include incentives for residents to convert to xeriscape and violation notices for excessive waste in response to the plummeting Colorado River water levels.
Ongoing extreme drought and climate change are causing the river to drop to critically low levels, prompting the federal regulators to reduce allocations of drinking water in 2023 to Arizona and six other western states.
“It is anticipated that the 2023 reductions could result in conditions that would warrant activating Stage 2 of the (Town’s) Water Supply Reduction Management Plan,” said spokeswoman Kelsey Perry. “Staff will update leadership as we learn more in August, as well as prepare community updates to share any anticipated impacts.”
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton told a U.S. Senate committee in June the federal government will impose new regulations if the seven Colorado Lower River Basin States fail to propose by Aug. 15 a plan to cut water use by 2 million to 4 million acre feet.
Arizona currently consumes about 8 million acre feet of water per year from all sources. California, Arizona and Nevada used a total of about 7 million acre-feet of Colorado River water last year.
An acre foot of water is about 326,000 gallons, or enough water to flood a regulation-size football field 1 foot deep.
Regional water officials have been meeting behind closed doors since June to discuss how the states will divvy up their usage reduction strategies and any cuts would be shared by all Arizona municipalities.
Gilbert in June activated the first of its four-stage management plan, which focuses on education efforts and calls on the public to voluntarily conserve while the Town increases its efforts to reduce municipal water use. The 21-page plan was updated in 2021.
Perry said progressing onto Stage 2 will depend on how much the Central Arizona Project water delivery system will need to cut in order to meet the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Colorado River conservation efforts in 2023.
Stage 2, which will need council approval for implementation, is triggered when the available renewable supplies to Gilbert exceed demand by 10%, Perry said.
Conservation avenues in Stage 2 also could include removing turf from non-recreational areas in town, reducing the total area of over-seeded turf and encouraging customers to conduct water efficiency audits.
Other East Valley municipalities that have entered Stage 1 of their management plans this year include Mesa and Chandler while Scottsdale and Mesa are contemplating moving beyond that.
Scottsdale officials in July talked about the possibility of moving to Stage 2 and even Stage 3 later in August. Stage 2 or 3 could mean enforced water-use reductions through rate increases.
Some Southern California communities already are imposing restrictions on landscape watering and are using steep fines and neighborhood patrols to enforce them.
In Gilbert, Stage 3 is triggered when the summer peak daily projected demand for drinking water is greater than or equal to 92% of the daily available supply of the upcoming year, according to the plan.
When that stage is reached, actions could include limiting water used in the construction of new developments or renovations, limiting the building of new water features such as those used for swimming or other recreational activities and limiting all water users on day and time for landscape watering.
Also, a shortage surcharge could be implemented on water use.
The final and critical stage occurs when the summer peak daily projected water demand is greater or equal to 99% of the daily physical supply available of the upcoming year.
The course of action could include no construction water use unless approved by the Town’s public works director, install flow restrictors on residential properties with excessive water use, no lawn watering and restricting total residential water use to an efficiency-based allocation per household.
Councilman Scott Anderson at a study session in May assured people not to panic that there won’t be water at the tap because 70% of the Town’s water portfolio was “still pretty strong.”
Gilbert holds a diverse water portfolio, which in a typical year consists largely of SRP surface water at 37%; CAP, 33% and reclaimed water, 21%. The surplus is banked at recharge basins such as The Riparian Preserve. Ground water supply makes up roughly 4% of the Town’s portfolio.
The town’s strategy is to acquire its water supplies before the demand occurs, which allows it to prepare for future shortages.
Arizona also developed a diverse portfolio comprising 41% groundwater; 36% Colorado River; 18% in-state rivers and 5% reclaimed water, according to the state Department of Water Resources.
The Bureau of Reclamation last year for the first time declared a Tier 1 shortage on the Colorado River and instituted cuts that took effect in January.
In Arizona, the impact fell largely on the shoulders of the CAP, which saw its normal supply reduced by 30%. CAP’s agricultural customers in Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties took the brunt of the reduction, but next year’s cut-backs will affect municipal/industrial and tribal water users.
Ongoing water cuts could delay Gilbert’s timeline to reach build-out in about a decade.
According to the management plan, the town is not prohibited from imposing a building moratorium should it reach that point.