Gilbert extends scooter pilot program

Gilbert is extending its pilot program for electric scooters through the end of the year in order to collect more data that could lead to a possible ordinance.
Town Council in March 2019 adopted the Micromobility Pilot Program with the intent of learning more about the technology, assessing safety risks and identifying any needed changes.
Gilbert at the time was trying to get some sort of control on what was then a proliferation of scooters in the Valley, which caused accidents and generated complaints from the public.
“Ridership is increasing significantly,” said Chris Bridges, transportation planning manger at the June 1 Council study session.
According to a survey in January 2019, 53 percent of 2,819 respondents indicated they would use e-scooters and 44.5 percent wanted to see a pilot program for them.
Bridges updated the Council on the pilot program that only has one active participant, Bird. Lime dropped out of the program last June.
After ceasing operations last spring due to COVID-19, Bird resumed business in July, reporting 2,052 rides for last month, according to Bridges, adding the company was holding steady at 2,000 trips a month.
He said the most popular days for the scooters’ use was Fridays and Saturdays with people probably going downtown for breakfast or to a park.
Data from the past last two months showed on average 37 Bird scooters were used per day with a maximum of 55 deployed for one day, according to Bridges.
He said Bird is doing a pretty good job managing its scooters.
There’ve been 14 total complaints since the launch of the pilot program, three for aesthetics but zero complains since February 2020, Bridges said.
There also been zero reported crashes with the Bird scooters since September although four crashes were reported for e-scooters owned by individuals.
The pilot program required participants to pay a one-time application fee of $2,500, pay the town 10 cents a ride and follow rules such as removing inoperable or unsafe scooter from a right-of-way within 24 hours of notice, not placing scooters within 10 feet of loading zones, curb ramps, fire hydrants and driveways and following the 15mph speed limit or 10 mph in densely populated areas of town.
For 2020, the town collected $210 from Bird for its share of the rides.
Staff also compared Gilbert’s program with other Valley cities like Phoenix, Tempe, Surprise, Mesa and Chandler and found they were similar in terms of operating fees, parking requirements and performance fines, according to Bridges.
The prevailing differences were the fleet size and the requirement that bike lanes be used first.
Gilbert’s program does not limit fleet size, although the town could look at it in the future, and sidewalks are to be used first, Bridges said.
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque said she likes the fact that sidewalks are the preferred use, stating they are safer than the bike lanes.
Councilman Scott September said he wanted staff to do a deeper dive into other cities’ crash data with e-scooters.
“The biggest change in the future is people buying them instead of renting,” Vice Mayor Yung Koprowski said.
She wanted staff to research how to regulate e-scooters that are privately owned should the devices become a permanent fixture in town.
Mayor Brigette Peterson favored keeping the program going because the pandemic disrupted the data collection.
“I want a full year of what this really looks like” she said.
Council is expected to revisit the program in January.