Weeks into emerging from COVID-19 restrictions, the Town of Gilbert and its merchants got socked with another whammy by way of civil unrest that erupted across the country and in the Valley.
Rioting and looting in Phoenix and in Scottsdale, notably at Scottsdale Fashion Square mall last weekend, prompted Gov. Doug Ducey to issue a statewide 5 a.m.-8 p.m. curfew for the week that was to end today.
Protests that sometimes cumulated into violent confrontations with police and resulted in numerous arrests and several deaths raged through the nation last week, ignited by the May 25 death of George Floyd while he was being arrested by Minneapolis police. Four officers were fired and charged in Floyd’s death.
While Ducey expanded the National Guard’s role to allow for arrests of unruly individuals during the curfew, Gilbert Police reported no incidents.
“Throughout the last few days, we have not had any confirmed organized gatherings targeting Gilbert, but the Gilbert Police Department has taken proactive measures to increase its staffing levels should a response be necessary,” said department spokeswoman Brenda Carrasco.
“Our officers have been patrolling neighborhoods as well as the Heritage District and the SanTan Village shopping center.”
Carrasco said officers would not proactively stop vehicles or individuals who were out past the curfew “as the order has a number of exemptions.”
“If we see a gathering taking place after 8 p.m. then we will have our officers address the group and explain the curfew order,” she said.
Days following Floyd’s death, Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg posted a statement saying he was “deeply concerned” with what had happened in Minneapolis and how it deteriorated the trust between communities and police.
“Even though we know this incident occurred in another city, it affects everyone, including us here in Gilbert,” Soelberg wrote. “We will continue to build on these relationships and provide transparency as well as accountability to for our actions.”
On Twitter, young people called for and staged peaceful protests in various locations in Gilbert last week in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Thank you to everyone that came out and stood in the heat to protest for another human being’s rights,” wrote one woman the day after one protest. “We weren’t the biggest protest but for damn sure did the town of Gilbert hear us. Don’t stop fighting and don’t ever stop fighting and don’t ever be quiet. Black Lives Matter.”
One young girl, however, wrote, “Tonight at the peaceful protest in Gilbert, not one person had a sign that was anti-Trump, yet Trump supports continued to flip us off and speed past yelling, ‘Trump 2020.’ Nobody asked you racist piece of s*** but thanks for exposing yourself!”
Last Saturday’s sacking at Fashion Square prompted businesses such as SanTan Village Mall and The Brass Tap downtown to close early or not open at all the following Sunday.
Although none of the looting or rioting occurred in Gilbert, some retailers – including Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Apple store at SanTan mall – took precautions by boarding up windows.
Although the curfew’s exemptions included businesses, many adjusted their hours to close early during the week like Liberty Market downtown and Banana Republic at the mall.
Upward Projects, which owns five brands, including Postino WineCafe and Joyride Taco House in the Heritage District elected to close all its locations last Tuesday.
The company said it was shutting down for the day to show solidity and support and that it will be donating to groups such as NAACP, Until Freedom and Black Lives Matter.
Sarah Watts, vice president of the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce said she’s not heard from any of its members regarding the curfew’s impact on their businesses.
The town rolled out Phase 2 of its reopening plan last Monday as planned but made adjustments to comply with the curfew.
The municipal building that was to reopen for the Town Council and Planning Commission meetings last week instead remained closed to the public due to the curfew and to conserve police resources, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison. Limited counter service was offered to the public beginning last Monday.
Council also postponed action on the proposed budget and tax levy until June 16 to allow for public participation and the town canceled the Adult Softball League at Freestone Park and restricted all rentals such as for courts and playing fields to 7 p.m. last week.
Mayor Jenn Daniels at the Council meeting reflected on the current situation.
“I want to be both delicate and firm,” she said. “This is a difficult time not just for our community but for our country. I think there is a particular sensitivity right now especially around the protests and our acknowledgement and support of people of color and also anyone else who has been treated unfairly in any way, shape or form.”
She said Gilbert emphasizes kindness on a very regular basis and she wanted to make sure that “as a community we are doing our best listening right now.”
She encouraged residents to reach out to council members to make sure their voices are being heard.
“We are working on planning a few things to allow more forums and opportunities for good listening to be occurring,” said Daniels, who added she didn’t have details to share yet with the public.
Residents’ comments on social media regarding the state of affairs included rumors of hearing looters targeting Gilbert, which elicited responses such as “Grab your guns now folks,” “Time to circle the wagons boy and girls... It’s time to play cowboys and looters!” and “Welcome to Gilbert: You loot, we shoot.”