Gilbert is the latest Valley municipality to activate the first stage of saving water during a worsening drought, namely through educating businesses and residents on how to voluntarily conserve.
The Town, which also will increase its efforts to reduce municipal water usage, signaled in May its intent to implement the plan, which was activated June 20.
“Stage one of our plan focuses largely on education and so the council and the public will be seeing more messaging regarding that plan,” said Lauren Hixson, water resources manager at the May 24 council study session. “We already have a very robust conservation program.
“We provide water audits for our residents as well as commercial businesses and so we really want to educate the public on how to use water as efficiently as possible.”
The town’s announcement of the first stage of its Water Supply Reduction Management Plan came a week after the federal official told Congress that Lake Mead’s level was falling more quickly than expected and warned seven states and tribal nations – including Arizona – that the Biden administration is prepared to impose water-use restrictions in 60 days if they don’t.
Big cities that rely on Colorado River water – particularly those in southern Nevada that have virtually no other source – were stunned by the testimony June 14 by Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton.
She told the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Committee that shortages and demand on the Colorado River Basin will require reductions of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in 2023 to preserve “critical levels” at Lake Mead and Lake Powell.
About 36% of Arizona’s water – and about a third of Gilbert’s water – comes from the Colorado River. Lake Mead and Lake Powell store water that goes to population centers.
Touton’s agency reported that as of June 16, Lake Mead water levels had dropped 6 feet in a month.
“We are 150 feet from 25 million Americans losing access to the Colorado River and the rate of decline is accelerating,” John Entsminger, general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority, told the Senate committee.
Climate change and hotter average temperatures throughout most of the nation are confronting the Bureau of Reclamation with concerns over many cities’ water supplies but those that depend on the Colorado River face the greatest danger, Touton indicated.
Touton said that for Western states and tribal nations, “significant and additional conservation actions are required to protect the Colorado River system infrastructure and the long-term stability of the system.”
In an effort to force households to cut water usage by 30%, some California cities over the past month imposed tough lawn-watering restrictions backed enforcement crews that can levy fines.
But no such measures are on the horizon in Gilbert, which stressed in its announcement last week that enacting the first sage of its water management plan, no water use restrictions are involved.
Hixson said a majority of the messaging will focus on outdoor water use, which is wasted because plants are over-watered.
The Town also provides magnets showing how to find and fix water leaks with links to videos so people can do their own water audits in their homes, she added. “That’s one major way to start helping to find those leaks within their existing systems,” Hixson said.
She said the Town also is working with homeowners associations with a program that gives them a budget for the landscape they’re managing. “They can track it and view their water use month by month to see if they’re staying on budget,” Hixson said.
Additionally, staff is working with the Parks and Recreation Department, which already has smart controllers, to stay on budget by looking at reducing overseeding, she added.
“We’re also looking at removal of non-functional turf so small strips of grass that are not used for recreational purposes and are difficult to water,” she said.
And, staff is working with Public Works on advanced-metering infrastructure conversions, which can track leaks regularly and quickly, according to Hixson.
The public also has access to a water-budget calculator on the Town’s website, where residents can plug in information such as the number of people in the home, if there is a pool, appliances owned and landscaping details to show what the water use should be.
Councilman Scott Anderson, who sits on the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association’s board of directors, noted at the study session the importance for everyone in the region to work together to save water. “It’s a regional problem not just our problem,” he said, adding that people don’t need to be alarmed.
“The message is still that there’s a shortage on the river but there’s not a shortage of the tap,” Anderson said. “We don’t need to panic. Each of the communities in the region has a plan, including Gilbert and we have a way to address this. Actually 30% of our portfolio is Colorado River. There’s another 70% that is in pretty good shape and so our portfolio is still pretty strong.”
Valley cities that have activated their plans include Scottsdale, Mesa and Phoenix.
Phoenix, the fifth largest city in the country, earlier this month touted it was in a much safer position than its neighbors for the next few years due to water-conservation measures taken so far and a robust and diverse water portfolio.