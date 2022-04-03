In a tough job market, the Town of Gilbert is looking at strategies to attract and retain employees and has decided one immediate step to do that is by giving all workers across the board a 5%-inflationary pay hike, effective this month.
Council on March 29 voted 5-2 to approve the raises, which will cost the Town $1.4 million for the remaining six pay periods of this fiscal year and $6.2 million for a full year, according to Budget Director Kelly Pfost.
With roughly 1,600 employees, officials budgeted $124 million for salaries and overtime this fiscal year, Pfost said.
“Our employees are everything,” Mayor Brigette Peterson said. “Our employees are the key to this community getting everything done that we get done on a daily basis.”
Peterson said some employees are living in San Tan Valley because housing is a bit cheaper and the commute with gas at $5 a gallon is making a big dent in their budgets.
“We have people who have just started with the town that are on the lower level for their pay scale and they’re going to be hit harder than some of the people who have been here for quite some time,” Peterson said.
“If this is one way we can show our employees what they mean to us and how we appreciate everything that they do on a daily basis, I am in favor of that. I appreciate them more then they will ever know.”
The pay increase is separate from annual pay-for-performance reviews for non-sworn and step adjustments for sworn employees.
Councilman Scott September put the issue into context by comparing Gilbert to Mesa. He said Mesa has three times the employees, about 4,500, but is only double the size in population.
“In Mesa if you lose a driver, a truck driver, maybe it’s not as big of an issue because there’re enough of them to backfill while you find a replacement and train a replacement,” September said. “In Gilbert, we just don’t have that luxury and I know for a fact we are actually light on truck drivers at the moment.
“I think it speaks to our culture and how hard our employees do work. Gilbert does things differently,” he added. “We don’t run operationally heavy with employees and that is one of the reasons why we have the lowest cost with the highest level of services of any jurisdiction in the metro Phoenix area.”
Dawn Prince, assistant town manager, said, “The world of work has changed. Economists are saying that we’re experiencing several different trends at once – the Great Resignation, the Great Promotion, the increased inflation, employees having the choice, the ability to move between organizations, remote work is another thing that has changed expectations for employees and so there are a lot going on.
“Low employment is something else we are facing and we’re really just struggling with retention and with recruitment.”
According to Prince, the town’s turnover rate in March was just under 14%, up from just under 8% the same month in 2021.
“We have had a significant amount of turnover in Gilbert,” she said.
The vacancy rate wasn’t much better at 11.5% for March compared with 9.5% in January town-wide, she said.
Gilbert is experiencing lower numbers of candidates for some positions and some departments especially are seeing challenges retaining workers, most notably Environmental Services, which is struggling to find drivers, according to Prince.
“There’re a lot of opportunities for drivers to go elsewhere in other positions and get paid more,” she said. “Some of the things other municipalities such as Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler and Scottsdale have done included giving hiring incentives, bonuses and extra time off,” she said.
“As we look at that we always come back to what would make sense for Gilbert,” Prince added.
Officials have been monitoring the market to identify necessary adaptations in recruitment and retention strategies, with several already underway or in development, according to Prince.
Some examples include increased frequency of benchmarking for high-risk roles to ensure Gilbert’s positions stay as competitive as possible, updates to and streamlining processes to ensure positions are filled expeditiously and interviews to help identify morale and engagement challenges, she said.
Additionally, a cross-departmental team was formed to identify department-specific challenges and associated opportunities for how to best respond and adapt, she added.
Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes said she was a bit disappointed from the standpoint that during the financial retreat in March, her colleagues wanted recommendations that would not be a blanket approach.
“You had mentioned some departments were seeing specific, acute issues,” Yentes said. “So, I was hoping to see maybe some targeted solutions in those areas. I don’t know whether this policy has addressed those specific problems and those specific areas or if we should be maybe looking at a more strategic approach and making sure we are really clear what the problem is in the particular departments that are the most affected.
“I don’t know if the people at the top are as impacted as maybe some of the people who have to commute and are paying those gas prices. I don’t know if there is any consideration for which employees, whether it’s department-driven or pay-driven or what not, where those breaks are.”
Yentes added that she thought the Council would have a study session with staff presenting a menu of options and was a little surprised to be voting on the proposal that night.
Prince responded, “What we realized as we talked through what those things would be and how they could be implemented we realized they were a lot more in-depth than we initially thought. So those items are still moving forward and we are still looking at it from a targeted lens in figuring out what is going to help in those specific areas.
“This is only our initial now-item but we have several other items, which I think will get to what you were hoping for…It just needed more vetting.”
Yentes and Councilman Laurin Hendrix voted against the raises and another agenda item meant to help with staffing issues.
They rejected using $2 million in unspent federal pandemic relief monies or CARES to reduce the impact of employees’ medical coverage increases.
“I know when we got our initial allocation of CARES funds there was a subcommittee process and we kind of flushed out what the priorities were going to be,” said Yentes, who chaired the Council subcommittee. “A good portion of that money was allocated for various business programs.
“The strategy was setting up short-, mid- and long-term strategies that were going to help the business community as their needs shifted and changed and evolved over the pandemic. These two items are siphoning money from what their original purpose was.”
Another agenda item she and Hendrix rejected was $1 million from CARES for a project upgrading a fleet maintenance facility.
Yentes proposed going back to the business community and the Chamber of Commerce for feedback on what their needs are currently.
“I’m not sure how those needs have evolved and maybe this is a perfectly good use of the CARES money or maybe we should be re-evaluating what some of those needs in the community are,” Yentes said. “I would prefer take a pause and do that before spending the money.
“I know it’s easy as an organization to find lots of needs and lots of holes to plug this money into. I would argue there might be some better ways to directly benefit the taxpayers and businesses and the citizens.”
Councilwoman Yung Koprowski said she supported the recommended use of the monies, which have sat unspent by the business community for over a year.
“One of the reasons why I feel this is an appropriate use of these monies is because it is reducing the burden on the Town of Gilbert and its employees as well,” Koprowski said; “which would ultimately flow down to taxpayers because if we don’t pay for it this way, we will have to pay for it another way.”
The subcommittee in 2020 came up with a three-tier program to provide short-, mid- and long-term help to businesses with loans, grants and technical help totaling $18 million.
September said he supported putting the remaining funds into the Health Trust Fund, which has been affected with some unanticipated costs related to COVID testing, treatment and vaccinations, according to staff.
As of February, the Town’s health provider reported total claims paid at about $1.7 million, which was expected to increase to roughly $2.1 million by June 30.
“It’s still a one-time fund that addresses the impacts,” September said. “It still impacts the effects of COVID and would help alleviate what looks like a looming 15 percent increase to our employees’ health insurance premiums. The Town being self-insured, we absorb 80 to 85% of the costs but to be able to relieve that from our employees I think is helpful."
Economic Development Director Dan Henderson said the unspent money is coming from the loan program, which did not receive much interest from the business community. He added that the grants were almost entirely spent while the long-term technical assistance was still ongoing for businesses.
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque, the long-time CEO of Gilbert Chamber of Commerce before she retired, said, “One of the things that drives the cost of your premiums is the last year’s usage and there are high usage due to COVID. And that’s what some of these funds are used for – is to help us deal with the cost of COVID.”
Yentes pointed out that the businesses community was dealing with the exact same issue.
Koprowski also asked if CARES money is not used for the fleet maintenance facility project where would money for that come from.
Pfost said the money would have to come from another source or the town would need to do a rate hike in the Environmental Services Department.
“We do keep our enterprise funds self-sufficient,” Pfost said. “And we would have to have a rate increase in that area. They would not have enough funding likely to go through all of fiscal year 2021 and stay above minimal fund balance.”
For that reason, Koprowski said she would support that recommended expenditure.
“I see this as a benefit to the residents because if we pay for this $1 million for this major project for Environmental Services, we are going to reduce the rate increase for that enterprise fund for Environmental Services,” she said.
Councilman Scott Anderson noted, “Whatever we are going to do let’s do it now because I keep reading every day of communities that are being criticized for stonewalling and not using these funds when they are made available. “So we need to use them and use them within the perimeters of whatever the guidelines were.
“And if that necessitate having to sit down with the chamber and run it by them one last time, lets do it. Let’s make sure that we do it in a timely way.”
Council also unanimously approved a one-time increase of the vacation rollover cap by 80 hours for the current fiscal year– another perk to keep employees.
Town Manger Patrick Banger thanked Council for its support.
“My gratitude to you on behalf of the 1,600 employees in the town,” said Banger, who earns an annual pay of $268,792. “They work very hard for this community and I am very appreciative of your support of us to continue to hold onto the talented employees we have and attract new team members that will help plug the gaps that we are currently experiencing and manage the growth that this community is seeing at almost a record pace.”