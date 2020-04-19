An emergency-room doctor is spearheading a fundraiser to build up hospitals’ arsenal of personal protective equipment in the battle against COVID-19.
The Intubation Box is a specially designed acrylic cube that covers a patient’s head and shoulders.
It has two arm holes that allows a clinician to insert a breathing tube through the patient’s mouth and down into the windpipe without coming into contact with expelled air.
“Intubating is more or less the most dangerous procedure healthcare providers are doing when caring for Covid-19 patients,” said Dr. Benjamin Reeser, a Gilbert resident.
“The boxes provide a direct barrier against the actions involved in intubating a patient that can throw droplet particles and therefore the virus into the faces and the air surrounding the team intubating a patient,” he added. “I have personally used the box about 10 times now in the last three weeks.”
After each intubation, the box can be cleaned with a bleach or an alcohol solution for reuse.
According to the New England Journal of Medicine, during simulated coughing experiments using a similar box, droplets and aerosol contaminated only the inner surface of the box the clinician’s gloves and gowned forearms.
Without the box, contamination of the floor occurred within 1 meter from the head of the bed and also on a monitor located more than 2 meters away.
Reeser – who works in Abrazo Health’s campuses in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Glendale – embarked on his mission after he saw the plans for the box provided free by its inventor, Dr. Hsien Yung Lai in Taiwan.
“I altered them a few ways and found a local shop, Tuft & Needle, to help me get a prototype,” he said. “I then reached out to some colleagues who wanted some and within three days I had a webpage to share the altered plans on a GoFundMe and requests numbering in the hundreds.
“It has snowballed into quite the effort but thanks to my wife and a few volunteers, we have been able to get over 300 boxes into hospitals around the country.”
Reeser’s goal is to raise $100,000. As of last Tuesday, the GoFundMe site received $34,035 from 373 donors.
Reeser also has a website where healthcare providers can request a box, connect with those who can make one, or create one themselves with free instructions at intubationbox.com.
The GoFundMe donations are handled by nonprofit Anodyne International, which Reeser and five others founded in 2013. The money goes to fabrication shops for the material, construction and delivery of the boxes.
Tuft & Needle built and donated over 60 Intubation Boxes for Phoenix local hospitals and Urban Plough and Ortho Spine Partners are building the boxes at cost – approximately $160 each for material, fabrication, labor and shipping.
So far, 303 boxes have been sent to medical facilities in Arizona and around the country.
Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center has two boxes – one in the emergency room and one in the intensive care unit.
“I reached out to physicians I know who work there in order to get the boxes into their hands,” Reeser said. “This has been part of a grassroots effort that has resulted in almost every hospital in the Phoenix area having at least two if not more boxes.”