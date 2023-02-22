Gilbert districts still have millions in COVID funds

Summer school, computers and one-time stipends are some of the items Gilbert Public Schools and Higley Unified plan to fund with the remainder of their federal pandemic relief money, according to the Arizona Auditor General.
The Auditor General’s special report looked at the total COVID-19 funding districts and charter schools in the state got and how they spent and will spend their awards.
“Districts and charters reported spending just over $2.2 billion, or 48 percent, of their nearly $4.6 billion allocated relief monies through June 30, 2022,” the report said, adding that the state Department of Education “identified spending priorities for its discretionary relief monies, of which it had $321.7 million, or 79 percent, yet to spend/distribute as of June 30, 2022.”
Gilbert Public School received a total of $56.7 million and has $15.2 million left to spend, according to the report.
HUSD received a total of $15.4 million in CARES money, including $7.8 million in ESSER III funding.
The Auditor General report shows Chandler Unified through June 30 spent $54.3 million of the $85.8 million it received.
But Gilbert Public Schools spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis said the amount left over was actually about $11.2 million because GPS will have to return $4 million.
Antestenis pointed out that the district’s funding includes all the CARES Act funding such as the Governor’s Education Plus-UP Grant Program, the Governor’s 100 Day Grant and the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER.
“GPS was just notified that only EPU and 100 Day Grant monies spent by Dec. 31, 2022 would be reimbursed,” Antestenis said.
She added that around $500,000 in EPU monies and most of the 100 Day grant funding was expected to be returned.
“To date, about $1 million of the set-aside monies in ESSER III have been spent or are intended to be spent during the spring break intersession and summer school with the remaining set-aside monies going to curriculum materials and on-demand tutoring,” Antestenis said.
“Anything left will be held for 2024 summer school as the grant ends Sept. 30, 2024.”
ESSER III required school districts to set aside a minimum 20% of their final allocations to address learning loss stemming from the school closures and remote learning that occurred during the pandemic.
GPS’ total ESSER III award was $22 million. The district has about 31,800 students and 39 campuses.
“The remaining ESSER III monies of about $6.3 million are designated for computers and one-time stipends to be paid in June,” according to Antestenis.
According to the report, GPS through June 30, 2022 spent $42 million in federal relief money.
The expenditure included $35 million for stipends, salaries and benefits, $1.7 million for curriculum and educational programs, $1.1 million for technology and $2.7 million for food services.
Higley Unified had $4.2 million remaining, according to the report. Some of the planned spending included free summer school and instructional software.
The district has about 12,700 students and 16 schools.
The district set aside $1.6 million of that third allotment for learning-loss initiatives such as tutoring, a phonics program and additional counselors.
Its uses of ESSER III included $1.4 million to upgrade the HVAC system district wide, according to HUSD.
HUSD’s $11.2 million in expenditures through June 2022 included $2.2 million for salaries and benefits, $515,000 for technology, $318,233 for curriculum and education programs and $113,000 for transportation costs, according to the report.
Overall, districts and charters in the state spent just over $528.4 million on new salaries and benefits with $137.4 million or 26% spent going toward adding positions for other than an increase in student head count and $176 million or 33% for extra duty pay to existing staff.
Other reported new costs included almost $204 million or 24% spent for technology.
The report also included Arizona Department of Education’s spending and planned future spending.
Between March 2020 and June 2022, the department received a total of $405.9 million in relief monies, of which $225 million was categorized as administrative and discretionary monies.
Another $180.9 million was required set-aside monies for statewide strategic projects and investments that support schools’ recovery needs and increase learning opportunities for students.
The department reported spending $84.2 million or 21% of its discretionary relief monies through June 2022 with most of this spending – $37.7 million – going to districts and charters for additional relief funding.
The millions of dollars allocated to schools, districts and the state education department came about after Congress passed three separate COVID-19 federal relief packages in 2020 and 2021.
The report included three findings and recommendations
“Our first finding found that State-wide, districts and charters reported that they plan to spend $1.1 billion of remaining relief monies, which expire in 2024, for ongoing expenses to maintain operations,” it said, recommending “they develop plans for their operational needs supported by these monies.”
The report also said “that numerous districts and charters failed to comply with statutory relief monies spending reporting requirements designed to ensure necessary data is available for this report and to increase financial transparency.
So the other two findings are based on “statutory financial reporting requirements.”
One finding told districts to report their COVID spending “in the format and manner prescribed by the required deadline to ensure transparent reporting and the availability of complete and accurate financial information for decision-makers, other key stakeholders, and the public.”
It also said 89 districts and charters “reported fund balance information that appears inconsistent when compared to other self-reported financial information.”
Moreover, the report said, “58 districts and charters reported relief monies spending in addition to or instead of state and local monies that appears inconsistent with their reported fund balance increase or decrease.”
It therefore recommended that those districts submit more complete reporting and increase transparency of information available and indicated state auditors would be following up to ensure compliance.