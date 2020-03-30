Gilbert’s two school districts in Gilbert are rolling out remote learning Monday as campuses stay closed until April 10 – and perhaps until the end of the academic year.
Higley Unified School District’s 12,000 students will get lessons primarily via online access through Canvas, Microsoft Teams or other platforms. Last week, the district surveyed its students to see who needed electronic devices for the remote learning.
Households that don’t have a reliable device for remote learning will be able to borrow one from the district at a campus location.
Families also have the option of going with hard copies of the lessons instead and go pick them up at a drive-thru location.
“In addition to the survey, schools reached out to our HUSD families through phone calls and emails regarding electronic device needs,’ said district spokeswoman Michelle Reese. “At this time, only about a fourth of our families have requested a device. We will continue to support any additional requests that arise.”
Reese said learning may include video lessons, teacher virtual office hours and online curriculum, depending on the grade level.
“This will include lots of feedback and on-going support from teachers,” she said. “Our teachers are communicating directly with parents and students about the work. While there will be flexibility, the amount of time for each task will vary by grade level.”
Gilbert Public Schools, which has 33,000 students, reported that teachers and professional staff last week received online training and professional development to prepare them for working in a distance-learning environment.
“All teachers have been trained in a wide range of remote learning tools, which will support them in connecting with and providing instruction for students during the school closures,” spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis said.
The district also has created a section on its website where parents and students can go to for updated information at gilbertschools.net/remotelearning.
Antestenis said elementary campuses were working with families to assess their need for devices, stating, “Processes are in place to provide these to families in need.”
All students in grades 7th-12th already have a district-provided Chromebook.
For households without internet access, campuses are working directly with families to provide paper copies, Antestenis said.
Beginning this week, parents and students can access individual teacher Google Sites through the staff directory on their school website, according to GPS.
GPS also said:
Teachers will be reaching out directly to students and parents to communicate about educational activities that are specific to a subject or class/course.
Assignments at the Pre-K to 6th-grade levels will be used to enhance learning. Teachers will provide feedback about the learning, but there will not be “official” grades for the assignments.
Grades for assignments at the 7-12 grade levels will only be used to improve a student’s grade.
Both districts prior to Monday offered enrichment resources online for their students, which did not count toward their grades or were part of the curriculum.
Neither district last week decided what they were going to do with events such as graduations and proms. The last day for school is May 20 for Higley and May 21 for GPS.
All Maricopa County community colleges last week canceled commencement ceremonies.
Like many neighboring school districts, including Chandler Unified – which has about 10,000 Gilbert residents in its district boundaries – both GPS and Higley were behind private schools in ramping up distant learning that matched curricula that students would have been learning in classrooms.
They also are confronting other complex issues such as meeting specialized education classes mandated for special needs students, feeding food-insecure teens and children and whether noncertified employees, like food-service workers, will be paid for the entire 2019-21 school year even if it’s shortened.
To a large degree, districts are looking to the state Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Education for guidance, answers and directives on some issues.
Legacy Traditional Schoolbegan remote learning with instruction videos and supporting online resources last week.
“We are providing instructional videos, teacher chat features and other distance-learning tools to make the transition to home-based instruction as smooth as possible,” Legacy said.
Seton Catholic Preparatory, a private school in Chandler, had already been utilizing Canvas, a digital curriculum management system, by the time the governor issued his first school-closing order on March 15. He extended closures to April 10 a week later.
The Canvas platform, which is used by several colleges and districts across the country, allows instructors to post quizzes, discussion questions, and presentations to their students.
Because Seton already had the software in place, the school was able to quickly transition to online instruction.
Seton Principal Victor Serna said his Seton’s teachers are expected to respond to emails during school hours and be available to speak with students through webcam technology.
“Seton is also trying to reasonably gauge and measure the amount of work that students are required to do each day,” Serna said. “We recognize that there is no way that teachers can duplicate the ‘in-class’ experience, but we are doing our best.”
Seton also already expecting to postpone big social events like prom and graduation.
Valley Christian High School in Chandler also was fully operational with distance learning, telling teachers to deliver instructional material daily to students online and assuring seniors they will graduate “as long as you do what is expected by your teachers through remote education.”
“Your transcripts will reflect all your current courses, with grades and credits earned, just as if you were on our campus,” Valley Christian advised seniors, adding:
“There will be no disruption in sending your final transcripts with proof of graduation.”
It told younger students, “as you continue your academics remotely, you will be on track to graduate as long as you also do what is expected by your teachers through remote education.”