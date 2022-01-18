For the first time since the pandemic hit in March 2020, Higley Unified School District last week saw a 45.53% positivity rate for cases, but it’s no cause for panic.
That’s the advice HUSD Superintendent Dawn Foley received and conveyed to the Governing Board last week.
Foley and 1,000 of her counterparts from around the country recently discussed COVID-19 virtually with top U.S. officials, including Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Carona, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Christian Rhodes, chief of staff for the U.S. Office of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“They warned that we are going to see a surge in the number of cases within our communities during the next few weeks and the next few weeks ahead may be difficult and this is due to the variant of omicron,” Foley said last Wednesday. “They said, ‘do not panic.’
“What is known about this variant is that it is usually milder and doesn’t last as long and that individuals are usually feeling better within a few days. Again, they stress this is not every case but this is being documented for a majority of the cases that they are seeing.”
HUSD’s positivity rate the previous week was 16.18%, according to the latest county health department data.
Foley said the superintendents were assured that more testing was coming, which federal officials called a good way to help minimize the virus’ spread.
“Obviously one of the things they cautioned is that this cannot become the next toilet-paper issue,” Foley said. “Do not hoard testing, more supplies are coming. Use it as you need it.”
Foley added that the district has enough testing kits to use but not enough to hoard.
She said the officials shared what’s been learned over the past two years about the virus.
“Our collective knowledge allows us to be more precise and allows us to reduce the number of days and work that is missed because of what we know,” she said.
Foley said federal officials also stressed the importance of keeping kids in school.
“They acknowledged that this can be challenging with increased illness the impact this has on everyone particularly staffing,” Foley said, thanking employees who have stepped up to help fill absences.
“We have a good team and we are appreciating everybody’s flexibility,” she added. “Currently we are aware that there are increased cases within our community as a whole and we are closely monitoring this situation while we work with the health department on each and every case that’s reported within our schools.”
As of last Thursday, the district reported 89 active cases among its students and employees. San Tan Elementary reported the most cases at 12.
Foley said under the district’s mitigation plan if there is an increased and sustained number of cases at a campus, administration will work with each site administrator to determine if or which strategy will be used.
“Of course, we work directly with the health department and will do as directed,” Foley said. “The most important thing we need to remind everybody is to please stay home when you are not feeling well.”
She said the federal officials also shared that because omicron is milder, people think they probably have a cold or that it’s not that serious because they don’t feel ill and leave their home instead of staying put for their tests results.
“One of the things they said is, ‘if you can stress to your community, stay home if you are not feeling well,’” Foley said. “We are going to need everyone to be vigilant, to stay home to the greatest extent possible so we can keep this off campuses.”
Board Vice President Michelle Anderson, who teachers in Queen Creek Unified, commented that she sees on average four to six students out in her classes.
“We had 24 teachers out on Monday,” Anderson added. “We’ve been covering during our preps all this week and we keep telling each other ‘it’s probably only going to get worse.’”
County data shows Queen Creek Unified has a 42 percent positivity rate and has 2,789 cases per 100,000 people – higher than Higley’s 2,172.
While school districts nationwide are struggling with teacher shortages, HUSD board in December upped the pay for short-term subs, which so far is working.
“We are seeing that the benefit of our increasing to higher rates on Mondays and Fridays has helped us,” said Mum Martens, Human Resources director. “And has been helpful for a number of individuals and they’ve been excited and have com back and said they appreciated the increase, just even at that $20.”
Gilbert Public Schools also saw an increase of its positivity rate last week to 40.45%. Last Thursday the district reported 215 active student and employee cases with the highest – 16– at Campo Verde High. The district’s positivity rate the previous week was 17.74%.
Unlike neighboring Chandler Unified School District, which serves some 10,000 Gilbert kids, GPS hasn’t had to resort to sending the superintendent back in the classroom to teach – yet.
But GPS is seeing a slight uptick of teacher absences than previously experienced, according to district spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis. The district has a total of 1,910 certified staff.
“For example, this Monday, Jan. 10, we had 192 teachers on medical absences, including scheduled medical leaves of absence,” Antestenis said in an email. “We continue to work with our team of substitutes to fill vacancies as needed.”
She said the district last year implemented a number of systems to support this, including Flex Subs, who are salaried employees allocated to specific schools daily.
And, she noted, the district has a substantial pool of substitutes many of whom have been with the district for a number of years, including retired GPS teachers.
“We continue to receive applications from potential substitutes and hired 10 last week,” Antestenis said.
But if the district’s sub pool dries up, there are back-up plans, including using qualified district staff such as administrators and even the superintendent if needed, according to Antestenis.
People interested in becoming a substitute teacher for GPS can get more information at gilbertschools.net/jobs.