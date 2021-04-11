An outdoor family fun center with a go-kart racing track overcame furious neighbors’ objections last week from nearby residents concerned with noise and plans to open by the end of the year.
Planning Commissioner members, acting as the Design Review Board, last Wednesday voted 5-2 to approve the site plan for Santan Adventure Park, which will also include an 18-hole miniature golf course and a free public splash pad.
The project sits on 4 acres at Crossroads District Park at Santan Village Parkway and Knox Road.
“We’re right at the door step of the entertainment district,” said Ben Cooper of developer SAP Holdings. “We see this as a very positive thing for Gilbert. We think it will be a fun little thing to do within Gilbert with your family.”
The project has been in the works since 2017, when Council approved a lease agreement with SAP Holdings to bring its project on town-owned land.
SAP Holdings will build the venue in two phases. The first phase will include the track, an 18-hole miniature golf course, a 1,000-square-foot splash pad, a small event lawn and a concession stand. It will share parking with AZ Ice and the sports fields at the 92-acre Crossroads Park.
Phase 2 hasn’t been determined but other approved uses under the 2017 lease include an outdoor maze, bungee trampoline, airbag jump, batting cages, carousel and indoor arcade.
Under the 30-year lease, the Mesa company will pay Gilbert fair-market value rent for the land and a percentage of gross sales revenue, which will average approximately $92,000 a year, according to the agreement. The lease has two separate additional 10-year terms.
No town funds are to be used in the development of Santan Adventure Park with the exception of about $750 a year to maintain the existing asphalt parking of 627-shared spaces.
Upon termination or expiration of the lease, all improvements on the town-owned property will belong to Gilbert.
Cooper, a 38-year Gilbert resident, spent some time addressing the noise concern, noting the project was adjacent to a busy six-lane arterial that sees 20,000 vehicle trips a day. One home is at least 215 feet away and the next, 275 feet away, he added.
He said at most there will be 10 to 11 go-karts circling the course while the others are being loaded with drivers. The facility will have a total of 21 gas-powered go-carts.
Cooper said he advocated for the use of electric motors but during research discovered they were unproven for use in the harsh outdoor desert environment of Arizona.
Santan Park’s go-karts have Honda motors, which use the latest emission technology.
“Honda prides itself to make it as quiet and clean as possible,” said Cooper, who added the motors are used in generators and in other settings.
He said a highly regarded consultant measured the noise from the go-karts and “found no violation of the Gilbert noise ordinance is going to happen.”
“If there was no sound out there and there was just our karts running, they’d measure at 46 dBA in somebody’s backyard,” he said. “However, what is going on out there right now is 53-62 is what was measured. So, we’re quieter than what is going on out there even at the quietest moment at 10 p.m. on a Saturday night.
“This is a very conservative study and, in fact, they modeled it with our karts going full throttle around the track at all times, not that they will.”
Cooper said the predicted noise levels indoors with the windows and doors closed is 23-26 dBA, which he likened to a “library,” eliciting laughter from the disbelieving audience.
Ironically, the park’s first phase is scheduled to be completed around the same time that Urban Air Adventures will open its flagship facility in Santan Village that will include a two-story indoor, electric go-kart track.
Nearly 80 residents from the Cottonwoods Crossing and Greenfield Lakes neighborhoods attended the meeting.
The town’s ordinance limits daytime noise indoors to 55dBA and nighttime noise indoors at 45dBA.
Cooper said the 4 acres has sat vacant for some time and regardless of what was built there, there will be noise.
He acknowledged the audience’s opposition to the project but said there was “overwhelming support outside the room tonight” for it.
Before letting audience members speak, Chairman Carl Bloomfield noted 21 comment cards received with all but one opposed to Santan Adventure Park.
Senior Planner Stephanie Bubenheim said since the posting of the agenda, staff received 50 emails – four in support and the rest concerned with the project’s impact to the dog park, traffic, exhaust from the gas motors and parking.
“I don’t know where you all live but I am assuming it’s not Cottonwood Crossing or Greenfield Lakes,” said Sandra Avery, was one of about 24 people who spoke. “People call us NIMBYs, which stands for not in my backyard. But we don’t want it in anybody’s backyard.”
She questioned the validity of the noise study and was doubtful that the sound of traffic from the nearby arterial would muffle the go-kart noise as stated in the report.
She said she called two outdoor go-kart operations in the state and was told by one operator that the noise at his track consistently measured in the low 80 dBA at 100 feet.
Avery said she contacted MD Acoustics, which did the Santan Park study, and asked how it arrived at 40-50 dBA at 100 feet and was told it was supplied by the developer and was “based on three possible engines that might or might not be used for the go-karts.”
Cooper later said he passed along that information from the manufacturer.
She also criticized the Town for not doing more in notifying residents of the project and said neighbors in the last week started a petition against Santan Park on Change.org and already got over 546 signatures.
She ended by asking for a show of hands from any commissioner willing to trade their homes with that of families living near the project site.
“I don’t see any hands, thank you very much,” Avery said.
John Enright was one of two who spoke in support of the project.
“I really love where I live and the fact this is coming in,” said Enright, who is a neighbor of Avery’s.
He said half the people at the meeting are there because of a small group claiming “the world’s coming to an end” with the project. He said the project would add to the Crossroads Park’s amenities and will blend in.
Kelley Stramiello said if the go-karts go in across the street from her house, the noise from it will keep her kids up. She asked if the noise level for the screeching go-kart tires or the screams of people having fun were accounted for.
The lease agreement allows Santan Adventure Park to operate 8 a.m.-11 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Stramiello said in 2013 when she moved to her home, there was a weekend carnival on the same lot and the noise from it was disruptive for her then 2-year-old daughter.
“When it came at night to put her down for sleep, the sound of that carnival was coming into her room,” she recalled.
“She is a good sleeper, she can sleep through most anything,” Stramiello continued. “She could not sleep with that carnival. My problem is going to be the carnival across the street constantly keeping my kids up at night.
“We moved to Gilbert because we were looking for a more peaceful place to live and this is not going to be it.”
Suzanne Ward said they’ve proposed to the developer less noisy offerings such as indoor batting cages but were shooed away.
“This is going to affect my quality of life,” she said.
Speakers suggested moving the project to another location away from residential and some said they would have no problem if it was an indoors track.
People also questioned if the project provided enough parking as the current lot gets filled. Staff said there were 1,000 parking spaces at Crossroads and that for phase 2 Santan would need to provide 28 parking spaces.
Andrew Wrobel said the town has two well-known dog parks and that people take their larger, more aggressive dogs to Cosmo while others like him with smaller or timid dogs go to Crossroads and worried that they will get more scared with the sounds from the go-kart engines.
Some commissioners acknowledged residents’ concerns and said if the project were to create an inordinate amount of noise, they can file a complaint with code enforcement.
If there were a number of violations, that would null the lease, Commissioner Noah Mundt said, adding “there is recourse.”
Those who voted for the site plan were Bloomfield, Vice Chairman Jan Simon, Mundt and Commissioners William Fay and Brian Andersen. Commissioners Tyler Jones and Anthony Bianchi voted no.
Residents said they intend to file an appeal of the vote with the Town Council. They have 11 days from the date of the vote to do so.