Don’t expect to see floats, drill teams and marching bands parading through downtown next month to celebrate Gilbert Days.
The Town of Gilbert is holding its annual Gilbert Days Parade virtually because of the pandemic.
“This year with the new world we live in, it’s a shoebox parade,” said Recreation Supervisor Denise Merdon at last week’s Parks and Recreation Board meeting. “Anyone in the public can create a float and upload the photos.”
Participants of all ages can create a float out of a shoebox and take photos for submission. The four themes are Celebrating our Heroes of the Front Lines, Gilbert Centennial Celebration, School Spirit and Commercial.
The photos will be accepted through Nov. 9 with the public voting for the top 20 entries that will compete for prizes for best float in their category, according to Merdon, added 20,000 residents line Gilbert Road for the parade for each of the prior years.
The 2019 parade featured 107 entries, totaling 4,361 participants.
As part of the festivities that honor the town’s agricultural roots, there will be a Dance Showcase on Nov. 21 at Gilbert Regional Park, where the public will be allowed to attend.
Merdon said dance schools generally participate in the parade and because COVID-19 has limited their public performances, the event will allow them to show off their skills.
She said 10 dance school are participating in the event with each giving a half-hour performance. She added the dance event won’t be streamed lived but portions will be recorded.
For the following day, Nov. 21, the town will host a concert in the park featuring local country musician Mark Farris at the regional park.
Circles accommodating up to eight people from the same household, will be painted in the 10-acre event lawn for physical-distancing. The cost is $10 to reserve a circle.
Merdon said the other Gilbert Days activities, the rodeo and the half marathon and 10K event are presented by third parties.
The Gilbert Days Rodeo will still be held Nov. 21-22 at John Volken Academy Ranch though the running event will be virtual, she said, because there is no way to ensure social distancing with 1,500 runners.
Staff also updated the board that the town will be reaching out to the public for feedback for the next phases of Gilbert’s two newest parks – Desert Sky and the regional park. All the meetings for community feedback will be virtual and the public will be notified two weeks in advance of the meetings.
The town in November 2019 debut the first 30 acres of the 115-acre Desert Sky on Power Road and earlier this month opened phase 1B of the 273-acre regional park on Queen Creek Road.
Phase 1B includes post-tension concrete courts basketball courts with sports surfacing and striping as well as reinforced rims and backboard and lighting as well as designated seating areas; 16 pickleball courts, six sand volleyball courts, six tennis courts, an event amphitheater, a 10-acre event lawn that can hold up to 5,000 people, a food truck alley, a large group ramada that can hold up to 160 people and includes a food prep/grilling area with lighting, roof fans, and power outlets.
It also includes a 7-acre lake with an urban fishing pier and stocked with a variety of fish for recreational fishing. The lake is also surrounded by a 1-mile walking path.
A 17-foot tall iconic playground equipped with three levels of climbing features, multiple entrances, seven different slides, swings and a zip-line also is include. Closed because of pandemic concerns is the new 4,000-square-foot splash pad with 57 interactive water features.
The first community outreach meeting for the regional park’s master plan will be in November with a presentation to the board in December. There are two more phases for the park’s construction.
The council will also discuss it in a study session expected in December. A second community outreach meeting is set for January with the project going to Council and then to the board in March for a presentation.
Desert Sky’s first community outreach meeting is expected Nov. 5 and the second community meeting set for December. The project then will go to the board and to council in February for presentation and update.
The board also discussed reservation fees for courts at the regional park that were proposed at an earlier monthly meeting.
Leslie Shaughnessy, a pickleball player, spoke out against the fees, saying the town would essentially be making taxpayers who paid for the amenities pay again in reserving a court.
For the 16 pickleball courts, eight were proposed for open play and eight for reservations.
The board wanted more research from staff, which will bring back in November the proposal with proposed fees as well for the new amphitheater and great lawn.
The board did unanimously vote for the Parks and Recreation Department to set aside one weekend a month for pickleball tournament play and to take a look in March to see if anything needed to be changed.