On Feb. 11, Ashley and Lance Crandell of Gilbert brought Wesley, Emma, Leah and Nora into the world at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, one of only a few hospitals in the Valley experienced in delivering a high number of multiples.
The quadruplets were delivered by renowned perinatologist, Dr. John Elliott, who specializes in high order multiple pregnancies.
We are so blessed to add four little miracles to our family,” Ashley said. “We are looking forward to creating more memories at home as a family of seven.”
The babies were born at 31 weeks gestation and had to remain at the hospital for 10 weeks in the Nursery Intensive Care Unit.
Since they were nine weeks early, three of the babies weighed just over 3 pounds and the fourth, Leah, weighed hardly 2 pounds.
Coincidentally, Leah was the first to come home from the NyICU, followed by her big brother Wesley, then older sister Nora. Emma was the final baby to be discharged, completing the Crandell family homecoming on April 24.
For 10 weeks, the couple endured the 32-mile commute from Gilbert to St. Joseph’s and watched their babies reach each milestone – including Ashley’s chance to hold all four of the babies for the first time.
Ashley said holding them all in her arms was the best feeling in the world.
“The nurses made magic happen that day and there are no words to describe what it felt like to have all four of them with me again,” she said.
The couple already have one child, 5-year-old daughter Isla, and said they knew they wanted to have more but struggled to get pregnant.
In August 2021, the couple attended their first sonogram for the pregnancy and panicked giggles ensued when it produced four separate images.
“It took me a minute to process that she was showing us four babies,” Ashley said.
The couple said they kept the news from most of their friends and family until a gender reveal party where they opened a box and had “number four” balloon pop out.
Of the more than 3.6 million births recorded in the United States in 2020, only 108 were quadruplets, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Mohammad Elkhwad, medical director of St. Joseph’s NyICU said the hospital has a world renowned NyICU that is skilled and prepared to care for some of the most fragile babies, including high-number multiples.
“Families expecting quadruplets or quintuplets often travel from all over the country to deliver their babies at St. Joseph’s, and receive world-class care for their newborns,” he said. “This time, we were lucky enough to care for a family who resides in our own backyard.”
Ashley said the only difference between her two pregnancies was the food aversion she had with this pregnancy.
While her first pregnancy had her craving food such Taco Bell, the only craving she had this time around was lemonade and popsicles.
Now, the family looks forward to their larger family – especially Isla, who practiced carrying her dolls by asking dad Lance to have a scarf wrapped around her like a baby carrier.
“We are grateful to finally have all of our children under one roof, and watch Isla be the best big sister to her little brother and sisters,” Lance said. “We are so excited to watch them become their own people, and to see what the future holds for our family.”