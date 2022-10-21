Gilbert Council sets meeting rules, citizens balk

By Cecilia Chan
GSN Managing Editor
Sandwich boards listing the dos and don’ts at a public meeting greeted residents Oct. 18 as they headed into the Gilbert Town Council Chambers.
At the meeting, council members agreed to appoint a subcommittee to look for ways to promote civil discourse during public discussion of agenda items – weeks after the mayor ordered police to remove three residents at the back of the room for silently holding signs.
But it wasn’t enough for one resident, who announced at last week’s meeting that he was suing the council for violating his freedom of speech. He was one of the residents ejected from the Sept. 20 council meeting. (See related story on page 6)
“I saw the sandwich board and I have a few issues with it,” said dentist Dr. Brandon Ryff. “One, it’s unconstitutional and two, it’s unenforceable under Arizona law.”
The sign’s rules of decorum included: no signs, banners, handouts or anything similar can be brought into council chambers; clapping is allowed only during award presentations and proclamations; the audience is prohibited from disruptive behavior such as yelling, clapping, stamping of feet, whistles and boos.
Ryff and his neighbors have been vocal at meetings in their opposition to a 300-acre light industrial project proposed adjacent to their Morrison Ranch homes.
He was standing against a wall at the back of the chamber quietly holding a sign that said “Stop lying” when he was escorted out of last month’s meeting.
Last week, residents came prepared, instead of the now-banned signs, they wore their message on T-shirts that showed a house next to a giant industrial building and the words, “Not in my backyard or Referendum.”
“It is true that the council can impose time, place and manner restrictions,” Ryff said. “But with some boundaries.”
Those restrictions must be narrowly tailored against actual disruptions, he added.
“There are several cases that have been established, Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of the United States,” he said. “Essentially disruption means to truly impede or prevent the council from actually accomplishing its business in a reasonably efficient manner.
So, holding a sign has not been proven to meet that threshold.”
He added that the imposed restrictions must be “unbiased with respect to content.”
“So, the mayor ejected myself and others with these signs that opposed her,” Ryff said. “She says that she couldn’t read the signs at 70 feet.”
Ryff said he used the same sign and placed it 170 feet away from him and took off his glasses and was still able to read it.
“So, either the mayor was being untruthful or she’s legally blind and shouldn’t be driving home tonight,” he said.
Under the Town Code, it’s unlawful to disrupt a council meeting and the courts have been clear what constituted a disruption, according to Ryff. He added that the revised state statute allows a council to mete out punishment only for disorderly conduct, not a disruption.
He said the residents with signs were a distraction “that the mayor chose to turn into a disruption by stopping the meeting.”
“If you look at the statute it says essentially that you have to commit disorderly conduct in order to be removed from the meeting,” he maintained. “So you essentially have to give someone a wet willy and smack them upside the head to get kicked out of a meeting legally.”
Because Ryff spoke during public comments on an issue that was not on the agenda, the council was prohibited under state law from responding.
Later in the meeting, Mayor Brigette Peterson introduced the proposal to form a Council Communications Subcommittee “to explore policies, best practices and other resources to help promote civil discourse in public meetings that balance the Town of Gilbert’s ability to conduct effective meetings while also ensuring the public’s right to participate and desire to be heard.”
“I apologize to the community for the frustration that you’ve had about the decorum rules for town council business meetings since we were operating on long-standing precedence instead of clearly communicating in writing the expectations to you,” Peterson said. “Your feedback was received and you were heard. We’ve been updating our postings for the past several meetings to make things more clear.
“As you may have noticed the decorum expectations are now written out and they mirror those found at the Arizona State Legislature for both the Arizona House and Arizona Senate. They’re posted in the lobby, on the town website and behind the council (on a screen).”
Peterson said she and Councilwoman Kathy Tilque have been working on the proposal, which will include Tilque as chair and Councilwoman Yung Koprowski and two town employees.
The subcommittee will do outreach for public feedback and bring identified goals to the council for discussion in the December retreat.
Peterson said she anticipated the group will conclude its work by the end of January.
The day following the meeting, Deputy Town Clerk said she’s received no information yet on how often the subcommittee will meet or the date for its first meeting.
Keeping a close tab on the council is a national conservative watch-dog organization.
“The September council session and the removal of people and signs by police at the mayor’s instruction based upon ‘decorum’ prompted Judicial Watch to make a public records request,” said Mark Spencer, the Southwest Projects coordinator in Phoenix for Judicial Watch.
And it prompted his attendance at the council meeting last week, he said.
“The restriction of free speech, based upon new signs at Town Hall and PowerPoint slides behind the Council, and the ability to hold elected officials accountable is problematic with the First Amendment, open meeting law and runs contrary to conservative principles,” Spencer said. “The decisions and direction of the Gilbert Town Council are under review by Judicial Watch.”
The sole dissenter in the 6-1 vote to form the subcommittee was Councilman Lauren Hendrix.
“Well, they took the two most liberal members of the council and they didn’t add any citizens to the committee at all, at least at this point,” Hendrix said. “It’s a hand-picked committee at this point to support the mayor’s agenda.”
He said most of the town’s committees have members of the public but that he was confident that Tilque will reach out to citizens for input.
“The committee was created to kind of cover up another faux pas of the mayor,” he added.
He said he is not opposed to a committee looking into the issue of decorum at council meetings but found it peculiar that the mayor would consider a person holding up a sign silently and not blocking any audience member to be “disruptive to a meeting or a break in decorum” and have that person removed.
“I don’t get it,” he said. “But I’m not an attorney.”
Hendrix said he’s never seen a heavy-hand approach such as Peterson’s at a public meeting and he’s held elective office most of his life, starting as a student body leader in college.
“I can’t recall anybody being removed from any meeting I’ve been in even back to Senate Bill 1070 in the Legislature when it passed and that was pretty contentious,” said Hendrix, who was a House representative when the controversial anti-immigration law SB 1070 passed in 2010. “I’ve been around pretty contentious stuff and I have never seen a chairman behave the way the mayor behaved. Not once.”
He also questioned the large police presence at the meetings. At one recent council meeting there were at least seven uniformed officers in the room.
Hendrix said it creates an environment where the audience feels intimated.
“I don’t feel it’s appropriate,” he said. “I’m not aware of any threats, not seen anyone make threats or be disruptive. I‘ve not seen anything that makes me feel remotely concerned about my safety.”