Gilbert Council picked eight candidates, four of whom already serve the town on boards, to interview for a vacant seat on the dais.
Town Council in a special meeting March 5 selected Kathleen Dowler, Todd Jorgenson, Yung Koprowski, Amanda Shaffie, Bill Spence, Noah Mundt, Scott September and Jan Simon from 103 applicants who applied to fill the position emptied by Eddie Cook, who resigned last month after he was appointed Maricopa County assessor.
Council plans to appoint someone March 17 to serve nine months on the term until the seat is filled by election this year for the remaining two years.
Mundt, September, Simon sit on the Planning Commission and Koprowski serves on the ad hoc Citizens Transportation Task Force.
Koprowski is an engineer who owns her own firm, Mundt is COO of Nexus Integrated Solutions; Simon is an insurance agency owner; and September is a zoning manager for Crown Castle Real Estate.
Jorgenson is a dentist who owns an implant and periodontal center and is also on the dental team for the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Shaffie owns Furniture Brat and is a professional life coach, Dowler is a community health director for Dignity Health and Spence is a retired U.S. Navy lieutenant commander.
Spence indicated he filed a statement of interest form to run for the two-year Council seat.
Each candidate will receive six questions from the Council 24 hours ahead of their interviews March 17, which will be televised. Each finalist also will have a background check conducted by then.
Council plans to make a decision by March 17.
Councilwoman Brigette Peterson is planning to run for mayor and Councilman Jordan Ray is seeking a justice of the peace seat at Highland Justice Court.
If Peterson and Ray from Council to run in those races, their replacements also would be picked by council members to serve the remaining two years of their terms.