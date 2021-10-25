Some Finley Farms homeowners are unhappy with having new neighbors they claim will add traffic and eliminate their backyard privacy.
Town Council last Tuesday unanimously approved a minor General Plan amendment and a rezone for Cottage Lane, an infill project of 21 two-story homes on 3.54 acres south of the southwest corner of Greenfield and Elliot roads. The site is surrounded on three sides by single-family homes.
“We’ve seen much denser projects come before us and this doesn’t strike me as a high-density project whatsoever,” said Councilwoman Aimee Yentes. “I do think this is a good use of this space.”
Yentes, who moved to approve the requests, said infill sites are challenging for developers and that this developer made concessions to address adjacent homeowners’ concerns, calling the project “pretty outstanding.”
Annie Franklin, who with her husband owns a home south of the site, disagreed.
“We bought our home 21 years ago,” said Franklin, one of four speakers against the project. “Over the wall there was a Finley Farm homestead and we have a view of the mountains. Of course, we knew that down the road this would change and we would at one time have to welcome development, development that would reflect the Finley Farms community.
“The Cottage Lane project does not. Single-story homes are the norm in Finley Farms; two stories are the exception.”
She said the developer was ready to “cram” in 21, two-story homes on a site that would typically accommodate half that number.
She said the developer didn’t seem eager to compromise but instead placated them with talk like raising their crumbling backyard block walls and “throw a tree at us.”
Jim Constance, president of the HOA for TH Ranch, located across Greenfield Street from the site, said, “We don’t disagree with the development itself. We have an issue with the traffic and have had an issue with traffic long before this development came in.”
He pointed to Greenfield Junior High School, Greenfield Estates and TH Ranch, all dumping vehicles onto Greenfield Road. The congestion is especially worst during the mornings and afternoons drop-off and pick-up of students and in the evenings with workforce commuters, he said.
He said residents in TH Ranch can’t make a left turn into their development and instead have to drive farther south on Greenfield and make a turn in a church parking lot and go back up Greenfield just to get to their homes. He added that apartments being built farther south on Greenfield Road are adding to the congestion, too.
“Before rendering a judgment, do a traffic study,” Constance said. “This is a mess and is getting worst by the day.”
And Richard Rico said there were over 200 comments on Instagram regarding Cottage Lane and he couldn’t find one in support of the project.
“It’s just too many houses,” he said.
Chris Webb, who represented the developer Vasari Asset Management, said Cottage Lane was compatible with the surrounding Finley Farms neighborhood in lot size and home value. He said two-story homes are already allowed in the current zoning and that the surrounding homes also could go up to two stories if they wanted to.
To address privacy concerns, the developer has redesigned the floor plans so that the master bedrooms and main living areas are on the bottom floor. The developer also agreed to raise the adjoining homeowners’ walls and offered to buy trees for their backyards, said Webb, project management director for Rose Law Group.
Webb said the town’s traffic engineer has determined that traffic from the project would be “negligible” and the current traffic “existed long before this project came to the table.”
Cottage Lane also will set aside 18 percent of the site for open space and amenities and access to the development would be from Greenfield Road only so there won’t be vehicles passing through the Finley Farms neighborhood.
The company’s principals are a Gilbert father-and-son team, Norm Nicholls, president of Fulton Homes, and Brian Nicholls and that the same quality found in Fulton Homes will be the same for Cottage Lane, according to Webb.
Webb said the size of the trees has not been discussed because neighbors haven’t reached an consensus if they wanted trees purchased for their yards or have the developer put in more perimeter trees instead.
“We know we won’t make everybody happy,” Webb said. “Cottage Lane is a high-quality, compatible development. This is a really cool infill project for the town.”
Vice Mayor Yung Koprowski said she would like for staff to follow up on the residents’ concerns with traffic on Greenfield Road and Councilwoman Kathy Tilque agreed.
“There’s nowhere in Gilbert that’s not congested right now,” Councilman Scott Anderson said, noting that’s why the town has a $515-million transportation and infrastructure bond up for a vote on Nov. 2.
“We haven’t addressed this issue for over 14 years,” he said. “There’s so much congestion, so much work that needs to be done.”
He added as the town reaches build-out in nine to 10 years, developers will be looking for infill parcels and not on the edges of Gilbert for their projects.
Most infill projects want more density that what Cottage Lane is asking for, Anderson said.
Mayor Brigette Peterson asked the police chief to look at putting some resources at the campus during the drop-offs.
She also agreed with Yentes that the “developer went above and beyond to make sure the project fit and fit the surrounding area.”