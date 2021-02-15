Gilbert Council plans to ask voters in November to take on over $500 million in long-term debt to pay for amenities that would enhance the town’s quality of life.
Council is expected in June to formally call for an election on a $515 million bond issue for transportation and infrastructure projects and possibly a second $16.8 million bond for a victim advocacy center.
At a retreat last week, Council members remained was undecided if the two bond measures will be separate questions or combined on the Nov. 2 ballot.
A citizens panel recommended the $515 million in transportation project spending.
“We came up with a balanced capital program to support the quality of life that residents continue to expect from the community,” said James Wright, chair of the Citizens Transportation Task Force
The town originally planned to put the transportation and infrastructure bond out for a vote in 2018 but decided to wait in order to increase the chances of voter approval of a $65.35 million bond to help pay for a public safety training facility, which was recently completed.
Council then had planned to put the transportation n bond on last year’s ballot but held back because of the uncertain economic outlook created by the pandemic.
At the time, the bond was proposed for $465 million.
The $50 million increase is due to escalating construction costs and the addition of two more road projects, according to Jessica Marlow, Public Works director.
Other proposed bond projects included improving safety at seven trail crossings, expanding the fiber optic network, alleviating bottlenecks such as putting in dual left-turn and right-turn lanes at several intersections, building the Ocotillo Bridge and erecting a 1,000-car parking garage in the Heritage District.
The town has the flexibility to change out the projects if a more pressing need arises.
Residents have raised concerns with traffic congestion in town, which is getting worst as the population continues to grow.
Since the last transportation bond in 2007, the town’s population has grown 44 percent, Marlow said, adding that when Gilbert reaches build-out in 2030, the number of residents is expected to grow by 63 percent.
Unlike other municipalities in the Valley like Peoria and Scottsdale, the town doesn’t have a dedicated transportation tax and all have passed transportation bonds in the past decade, Marlow added.
Mesa and Tempe in November successfully passed transportation bonds.
If the General Obligation bond passes, the secondary property tax rate – which is used to repay the debt – would stay the same at 99 cents per $100 of assessed home value, according to town officials.
The rate stays the same because older bond debts are being paid off.
Councilwoman Aimee Yentes said delaying the bond a year would probably put a strain on some of the projects but her preference was to put it on the General Election in 2022 so there would be more voter participation.
Because there are no other elections for this November, the bond would be mail-in voting only and Yentes had concerns with that, citing the unproven claims of mail ballot irregularities in the November 2020 presidential election.
But officials said Gilbert can’t wait.
Town Manager Patrick Banger said Gilbert has just enough money to get through this year.
“We’re literally spending our last dollars for capital projects,” he said. “To push it more year will have pretty consequential impacts.”
He said the town in the large part would have to stop it capital improvement program.
“We would literally have no money to design any new projects,” said Marlow, adding the town’s needs are only going to grow larger as time goes on and that it was already behind in trying to stay ahead of growth.
Another project that has been delayed is a proposed advocacy center at a cost of $16.8 million.
Police Chief Michael Soelberg wants the center is to house police, medical personnel and after-care support providers under one roof for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes.
This would also save the victims from having to retell their stories multiple times and traumatizing them again, he said, adding that it also would save detectives travel time from having to go to the advocacy centers in Mesa or Chandler.
That way, he said, detectives could work more cases.
Having the center in town would be a comfort for victims because they will be in a familiar place, Soelberg said.
From 2015-20, domestic violence cases in Gilbert shot up 49 percent to 5,271, according to Soelberg.
And though sex crimes are far lower, offenses against children are much higher than against adults, he added.
Studies show when victim have the support of an advocacy center, there is a greater chance of a conviction.
Soelberg recommended building the center that would be warm and functional on town-owned land near the police headquarters.
Jack Gierak, CIP Project supervisor, said five options, including leasing for 20 years and buying an existing building and renovating it at a cost of $18.2 million were studied and doing a new build on town land was the most optimal.
“I think this is a great first step,” Councilwoman Kathy Tilque said. “We’ve been sticking our heads in the ground when it comes to addressing some of theses issues, domestic violence and human-sex trafficking.”
Soelberg said staff will be fine-tuning the estimated $16.8 million price tag over the next few months.
The bond for this project would still keep the secondary property tax rate the same.