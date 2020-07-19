The USS Arizona sits on the ocean floor – a buried memorial and rusted steel tomb for over 900 crew members who were trapped when it sank during Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor in Oahu, Hawaii.
Since the 1941 sinking, the warship’s name remained its own – until the U.S. Navy in December announced it will christen a new fast-attack submarine after the USS Arizona.
Gilbert could become part of the history-making event.
“I looked around, I’ve been to Tucson and Scottsdale but Gilbert always stuck with me,” said Nikki Stratton, who in her role as the ship’s sponsor is asking Gilbert to serve as the ceremonial hometown for the USS Arizona submarine.
Stratton’s fondness for Gilbert took root in the early 2000s as a Washington State basketball player in a game against Arizona State University.
She and her family were searching for a church for Christmas Eve service and drove around until they found a small house of worship in Gilbert.
“It has everything that we were looking for, everything my grandfather would really love,” Stratton said.
The Colorado resident’s grandfather Donald Stratton was one of the 337 survivors aboard the Arizona during the Dec. 7 attack. The ship’s crew roster at the time numbered 1,511 sailors and marines.
Stratton said Gilbert, with its roots in agriculture and the official moniker Kindness, USA, embodies the feel of a small town that many of USS Arizona’s crew came from.
Stratton wasn’t the only one looking to bring the USS Arizona to Gilbert.
Councilman Bill Spence, a retired Navy commander, had been reaching out to naval officials for the town to get involved with the project when he was directed to Stratton.
“It is the holy grail of ceremonial designations,” Spence said. “There is probably in military circles especially in the Navy, no greater honor than to have something like this offered in the town of Gilbert. It is of international significance. The USS Arizona is recognized worldwide. It is by far the iconic symbol of American unity during WW II.
“What I think is significant is when the attack on Pearl Harbor happened, you had men and women, black and white, Republicans and Democrats. Everybody set aside their backgrounds and for that time, they were all Americans fighting for their country. There are stories after stories of contributions from nurses, sailors to the heroes that stepped up. Nobody asked what your political party was when you are under attack. Nobody cared what race or sex you were. It’s everybody coming together. That is the biggest message that can come out of this. We are all Americans first.”
Spence said the proposal is set to go to Town Council for presentation Aug. 25 and, hopefully, for a vote Sept. 1.
Currently, the town’s newly formed Veterans and Military Advisory Board, to which Spence is the Council’s liaison, is vetting Stratton’s request.
The board and Stratton are hammering out their respective roles in the project with the Phoenic Council of the Navy League of the United States, which is forming a commissioning committee to assume the business and fundraising responsibilities.
“It is absolutely expected the town will bear zero cost both in direct or in-kind with the exception of the level of involvement the town chooses to have,” Spence said, noting that Gilbert has 20,000 to 25,000 military veterans.
Spence added he’s been getting calls from all levels of the Navy voicing unconditional support.
Spence is no stranger to what the role of a host municipality entails, having gone through it while in the service.
“I’ve built two subs and served on seven,” he said, who has gone through the process with the USS Jimmy Carter and USS Seawolf submarines. Their host cities are Akron, Ohio, and Plainfield, Georgia, respectively.
If the Gilbert Town Council adopts the new ship, Spence expects town leadership would participate in its major milestones, such as the christening and the commissioning ceremonies – both high-level events.
“We intend to help support the battleship Arizona with the present USS Arizona as a means to keep the spirit of the sailors alive,” Spence said.
He added that while the Arizona battleship was christened with Colorado River water, Stratton has suggested using root beer instead.
“When Pearl Harbor survivors were healing and were given morphine, it upset their stomachs,” Spence explained. “One thing they found is root beer settled their stomach, so they drank a lot of it.”
Donald’s favorite drink was root beer, according to his granddaughter, and Spence said he knows where they can get it – at Joe’s BBQ, which makes its own.
Spence said a timeline for the submarine has not yet been determined but construction could begin in two years in Groton, Connecticut – The Submarine Capital of the World. He noted there was a chance the ship would be stationed at Pearl Harbor.
Until then, the town would build its relationship with Stratton and other municipalities throughout Arizona, according to Spence.
He said the league’s committee would start fundraising and identify programs and initiatives tied to the new ship.
A number of events have been discussed already – such as having an annual statewide ceremony that would involve the submarine’s crew on Oct. 17, the date the USS Arizona battleship was commissioned, according to Spence.
Additionally, once the leadership team of the new ship has been identified, the league committee would fly them out to meet with Gilbert officials, Spence said.
“These events starting Oct. 17 also fold into Veterans Day events in early November in which it is hoped that selected members of the crew of the USS Arizona, Nikki and her family will come to Gilbert for our Veterans Day event as well as Veterans Day events throughout Arizona,” Spence said.
It’s also hoped that Stratton and the sub’s crew would participate in the annual Gilbert Days Parade in late November, he added.
“And to end all of this, we go into Dec. 7 – where we hope that the committee that is established is able to support representatives from the state of Arizona, Gilbert and crew from the USS Arizona to attend the Pearl Harbor memorial event in Hawaii,” Spence said.
Other initial ideas include establishing a scholarship program for the descendants of the servicemen at Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona and forming a foundation that would allow for the USS Arizona submarine to transition into a museum after it reaches its expected 40-year lifespan, according to Spence.
The Navy League of the United States is a nonprofit civilian advocacy and educational organization founded in 1902 with the mission to support sea services. It has 40,000 civilians in over 240 councils around the world.
This will be the first time the Phoenix Council will be involved in the commissioning of a boat, said President Jake McManus, whose father served in World War II and took part in a number of campaigns, including the beach landings in Sicily under Gen. George S. Patton.
“There’s nothing like starting off with the biggest commission in the Navy,” McManus said. “We just really want to look at where we want to go and what funds we need to raise.”
He said it’s too early to say what the fundraising goal will be for the commissioning committee as the framework is still being put together.
But Spence told the Veterans and Military Advisory Board that $5 million would need to be raised and that in-kind and hard-money donations were needed, according to minutes from the July 7 meeting.
The Phoenix Council, with about 350 members, is working with the National League and with the other two league councils in the state, Tucson and Yuma, according to McManus.
“You know, it’s hard to put into words what this means to us as a council,” McManus said. “This is a real honor. I don’t think it’s overstating that this is more than a ship commission. The USS Arizona represents our entry into World War II – it’s the unifying of our nation and we look at that as an opportunity to move that message forward.”
He said the submarine’s commissioning will represent a living memorial of the men who served and died on the Arizona battleship.
“I can’t tell you personally how excited I am to be involved with this,” McManus said. “This is a big deal and we want to make sure we honor the men who served and honor them with the greatest respect and integrity. This crosses gender and race. This is all encompassing.”
It’s bitter-sweet for Stratton, who said her grandfather was “very shocked” when Modly announced the resurrection of the name and would have been proud of her choice in picking Gilbert.
“My grandmother knew,” she said. “But my grandfather did not, which is so sad.”
Stratton said she was approached at her grandfather’s funeral in February by then-Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who asked if she would serve as the sponsor for the new USS Arizona.
“He felt it was time to bring back the USS Arizona as a name as it could be something our country and the older generation and new generation could rally behind. The USS Arizona has a lot of meaning to a lot of people as a war memorial, gravesite and reflection point in our country,” she said.
A number of U.S. Navy ship sponsors have included many former first ladies such as Mamie Eisenhower, Nancy Reagan, Rosalynn Carter, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama. The sponsor remains in contact with the ship’s crew and is involved in special events throughout the life of the ship, according to the Navy.
Before he died at age 97, Donald Stratton had spent his life honoring the crew of the USS Arizona. He penned an eyewitness account of the attack in “All the Gallant Men,” which was released in 2016 and was a top-10 New York Times bestseller.
Donald had enlisted in the Navy after graduating high school in 1940. At the time, the country was neutral but had begun providing significant military supplies and other help to the Allies.
On Dec. 7, 1941, Donald was on deck when a 1,760-pound bomb slammed into the USS Arizona, hitting the ammunition storage area and setting off an explosion that killed 1,177 crew on board. About half of the servicemen who died that Sunday morning at Pearl Harbor, were on the USS Arizona.
Donald, 19, however, didn’t escape unscathed.
“He was burned over 65 percent of his body,” Stratton said. “He was in the hospital for a year and a half and went home to Red Cloud. After his recovery, he didn’t want to be stuck on the sideline and went to re-enlist in the Navy. The Navy told him ‘no, we don’t think you could do it because the extent of the injuries was so massive.’”
Stratton said her grandfather replied, “I want to go to war. I want to go back for my shipmates. I want to make a difference.”
The Navy finally acquiesced but only on the condition he could make it through boot camp a second time, which he did. He participated in six more invasions aboard the USS Stack destroyer.
“He finished out WWII at the beginning and end of the war,” Stratton said.
After the war, Donald worked as a longshoreman for an off-shore oil drilling rig. He and his wife, Velma, lived in California for a number of years, moved to Yuma and then back to California. The couple later relocated to Colorado, where they lived for 15 years before Donald died Feb. 15, followed by his wife three months later. The two had been married for 70 years.
With Donald’s death, there are now two living survivors of the USS Arizona.
Stratton said she’s received backing from the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association and from the family of Joe George, who agreed Gilbert was the right place for the new ship. George is credited with saving Donald and five other sailors on the USS Arizona as it went down in flames. George, who died in 1996, was aboard the USS Vestal, a repair ship moored right next to the USS Arizona.
Donald didn’t return to the USS Arizona until 1966 for the 25th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, four years after the official debut of the USS Arizona Memorial, which was built over the sunken remains.
Over the years, Donald had returned a number of times, taking Stratton with him for her first visit in 1991.
There, Stratton said she saw a different side of her grandfather who she characterized as a jovial type who told the corniest jokes and was the epitome of dad jokes.
“He stepped on the memorial and he was a totally different person,” she recalled. “He became very stoic, very quiet. You could kind of tell it was almost like he was back there as a 19-year-old kid reliving the absolute surreal horror he went through that day.
“It was probably one of the most impactful and powerful experiences in my life.”