The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a ruling that a Gilbert Police officer is shielded from lawsuits when he deployed his K-9 during a DUI arrest.
Scott Harvey Hernandez claimed he was a victim of excessive force in his suit against the Town and canine officer Steve Gilbert over his 2016 arrest.
The U.S. District Court in April 2019 ruled in favor of the town and Officer Gilbert. Five other officers also were named in the suit.
The case was argued before the three-judge panel in November and their ruling affirming qualified immunity for Officer Gilbert was filed earlier this month.
Hernandez’s brush with the law occurred on the evening of May 5, 2016, while he was driving home after he had been drinking with friends at a local Mad Dog Saloon, according to court documents.
Officer Chris Robinson, named in the suit, saw Hernandez’s car swerving and activated his emergency lights but Hernandez continued driving for about a minute and half until he pulled into his driveway.
Hernandez opened his garage door remotely, pulled into the garage and proceeded to close the door, which Robinson stopped.
Gilbert and Officer Justin Leach, also included in the suit, arrived as back-up.
Over the next two and a half minutes, Robinson gave at least 13 verbal orders for Hernandez to step out of his vehicle and warned he would be arrested for failure to comply.
Hernandez refused, repeatedly saying, “No, I’m right here.”
For over a minute, Robinson tried to force Hernandez out of the car by using control holds such as grabbing Hernandez’s left forearm, left leg, his head and his right ear.
Hernandez resisted tucking his arms close to his body and repeating, “No, I’m not under arrest.”
According to Robinson, Hernandez’s eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred and his breath smelled of alcohol.
Robinson then used pepper spray without any effect and proceeded to warn Hernandez eight more times he was under arrest and needed to exit the car.
He also warned Hernandez at least five times that a police dog would bite him if he didn’t get out of the car.
When Hernandez told officers that they were on his property, Officer Gilbert gave another warning before commanding his dog Murphy to bite him.
The dog bit Hernandez’s arm for 50 seconds, documents say. Hernandez still refused to comply, clinging to the front passenger seat’s headrest but was finally pulled from the car by the officers.
Hernandez’s blood alcohol content exceeded the legal limit of 0.08 percent at 0.146.
Hernandez was booked on one felony charge for resisting arrest and two misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence and failure to comply with a police office. He ultimately pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, according to the court record.
The district court in its ruling found it was not clearly established that Officer Gilbert acted unreasonably and violated Hernandez’s rights against unreasonable searches and seizures.
Hernandez appealed, arguing the use of the dog and the duration of the bite violated the law because he had surrender.
The panel, however, noted video from police body cameras contradicted Hernandez’s claim.
The judges held that the use of the dog was not a violation of the law because Hernandez was a noncompliant suspect who resisted other types of force.
The ruling also stated Hernandez did not surrender and that the officers had to physically drag him from his car after the dog bite
The judges found that Hernandez failed to identify a violation of any “clearly established” right and therefore Officer Gilbert was entitled to qualified immunity.
Officer Gilbert may be out of hot water on this case but last fall he was charged with tempering with a public record, false testimony and making a false public record.
The felony charges stemmed from a May 8, 2020, incident where Officer Gilbert was accused of changing the arrest location on documents for a suspect wanted for two outstanding felony warrants, according to news reports.
The County Attorney filed the criminal complaint against Gilbert in July after he was arrested.
The case was eventually dismissed without prejudice but county prosecutors placed Gilbert on the Brady List, a list of officers with credibility issues.
Gilbert Police also instigated its own internal investigation of the officer, which was still ongoing last week.
“Officer Gilbert’s status is that he remains in a reassigned, non-enforcement position as his internal investigation is still pending,” said department spokeswoman Brenda Carrasco.