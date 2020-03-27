All parks and their amenities will be shut down in Gilbert at 8 a.m. Saturday in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“The Town has made the decision to close high- touch amenities inside Gilbert parks for the safety of our community,” said Eva Kirschbaum, Parks and Recreation digital marketing coordinator.
“All playgrounds and splash pads will have temporary snow fencing around the perimeter, volleyball and tennis nets will be removed and gates to certain areas will be closed and locked when applicable.”
Kirschbaum said park rangers and police officers will be making their rounds as always to check for violators.
The Town also has placed signs in these areas with a hotline to call if residents see a violation.
"This was not an easy decision,” Mayor Jenn Daniels posted on Facebook. “We know how important these amenities are to our residents. With more testing, more cases, more needs for town resources (i.e. cleaning supplies) and the difficulty of maintaining CDC recommend 6 ft distance on a play structure/skatepark/ basketball game, we made this judgment call.”
The amenities closed at all public parks are:
- Playgrounds
- Freestone Skate Park
- Fenced dog areas at Crossroads and Cosmo Parks
- Splash pads
- Basketball courts
- Volleyball courts
- Tennis courts
- All of Gilbert Regional Park
- Drinking fountains
However, all open spaces, trails, walking paths and restrooms will remain open for public use from 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Social and physical distancing guidelines such as staying 6 feet apart from one another recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still apply in these areas.
Gilbert’s action comes amid rising concern about crowds at park trailheads in the Valley as well as places like the Grand Canyon.
Mesa is keeping its parks open for now, but closing most bathrooms because people have been stealing toilet paper. Chandler also has kept its parks open, as have Phoenix and Scottsdale.
In Scottsdale, however, a group of residents have mounted increasing pressure on city officials to close all parks and trailheads to impose social distancing.
So far, city officials have resisted those demands, noting that going out to parks could also have health benefits for residents – echoing similar arguments by Gov. Doug Ducey’s office.
However, Scottsdale Unified school officials are locking access to all campus playgrounds.
Federal and state health officials have advised against gatherings of more than 10 people in public places and have urged people to maintain at least six feet between them and other people.
Those guidelines are also prompted Theresa Pierno, president/CEO for the National Parks Conservation Association, to call for shutting down national parks, including the Grand Canyon.
“Many of our most iconic national parks remain open during this public health crisis, and this could come at great risk,” she said, noting one park ranger on one day had contact with 600 visitors.
“Warnings on the National Park Service website and closed park facilities are not enough to deter people,” she said. “In fact, the visitors are still coming in droves. Parking lots are full and attractions are too crowded as people try to seek respite in this incredibly stressful time.”