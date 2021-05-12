Gilbert Town Council last week adopted a preliminary $988 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1.
Council also approved a $27.7-million tax levy to pay voter-approved bond debt. Both are scheduled for final adoption June 1. Council members Aimee Yentes and Lauren Hendrix voted against both.
“What you see is similar to a tip of the iceberg,” Town Manager Patrick Banger said. “There is much that is left on the cutting room floor by way of positions, equipment, various things we believe would add value to this community but we do not believe that we could responsibly pass that cost along.”
Yentes said she would be OK with the 46 new full-time positions requested in the budget if the Town would agree to look at opportunities to reduce employees.
She proposed re-reevaluating school resource officers, stating she wanted to make sure the Town wasn’t the only entity footing the bill for the positions. Gilbert currently has 13 SROs, which is increased to 14 in the preliminary budget.
Yentes also suggested the Town possibly sell Cactus Yards to a private operator, which is currently being staffed by 22 people. She added that the regional park and Desert Sky Park are expanding and will need more staff.
And Yentes wanted to revisit the staffing for the Town’s Digital Government, which grew from eight employees in 2018-19 fiscal year to 14 the following fiscal year.
“This is an area which I just don’t believe that we require 14 people in that department,” Yentes said.
In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the digital department added two digital communications strategists and one digital media and marketing officer to the team and created three new positions, a digital media and marketing deputy director, a digital media and marketing senior officer and a data content strategist.
Yentes said she felt staff could do more streamlining and save taxpayers money. She said just because the Town’s revenue stream came in strong, it was not the only metric of a health economy and she wanted to be extra careful in expanding government.
She cited underlying illness in the economy that was going to eventually come to a head, adding she heard on the radio that a third of people’s personal income in the last year came from a government check “so a lot of that spending we’ve been seeing in the economy and has made us red-hot is inflation will have to catch up with that.
“I would support this budget if there was a general direction to look at other areas to reduce staffing so we could bring on other ones I think that are very important,” Yentes said.
Over half the 46 new positions for next fiscal year are in public safety: 20 in the Police Department and eight in fire.
“We in Gilbert are always looking for opportunities to create efficiencies with how we deliver services and especially with the advent of so much new and emergent technology that is going to create even more efficient systems for us, automated systems,” Banger said.
Banger gave an example of new technology that the town will be implementing that over five years will reduce a dozen meter reader positions. Those employees would be retrained to work elsewhere in town government, he added.
“We’re always seeking out those opportunities, we’re always asking ourselves is there a better way to do that and that is why we utilize benchmarking other communities in the region as well as around the nation who are leaders in different areas that we want to understand how they maybe doing something differently that we could emulate to minimize that cost to our residents and impacts to inflation that impact all of our services and also supplies we buy on an annualized basis,” he continued.
He added the Town keeps an eye on delivering the best possible services it can to taxpayers “because at the end of the day that’s what they pay taxes for.”
“It permeates everything we do in how we build the budget,” Banger continued.
“The directors come together and present their budgets to one another, understanding that we all pull from the same bucket of money to deliver these services,” he said. “We’re all serving the same people and businesses in different ways and we have to balance what is most important to them.”
He said it’s the reason why Gilbert uses zero-based budgeting, one of the few municipalities in the region to do so.
“It’s an exhausted process where we document all of our spending, all of our needs and how we are doing things,” he said.
The preliminary budget is $5 million less than the current spending plan and includes $425 million in capital improvement projects, such as for street improvements, water system upgrades and parks and recreation.
Council also spent a good amount of time debating if the tax levy is a tax increase – an argument that plays out each year during budget talks.
The preliminary approval of a $27.7 million levy is higher than the $26 million imposed in the current budget. Yentes said she would like for the proposed levy to keep at the current level.
Council next month is scheduled to vote on putting a $515 million Transportation & Infrastructure Bond on the November ballot.