Gilbert may put an education center and a town store at the Southeast Regional Library.
The library sits at the southeast corner of Guadalupe and Greenfield roads, adjacent to the Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch, a 110-acre park and wildlife preserve in Gilbert
“People have been asking for this for years,” said Councilman Scott Anderson at last week’s study session. “It’s been on the books for a long time. It’s time to do something with it because we have a very special amenity out there and we need to show it off.”
Anderson said it was the right time to bring up the project because Arizona State University has expressed an interest in partnering with the town to build it.
Anderson spearheaded the creation of the urban wetland habitat and water recharge site when he was the planning and zoning director for Gilbert before he retired.
It was his idea to transform the wastewater treatment site to the regional attraction it is today with seven ponds, hiking trails and a recreational urban fishing lake.
The center is envisioned to house educational displays such as how water is recharged, classrooms, office space, exhibit space and restrooms, according to John Kennedy, Recreation and Programming manager.
Survey feedback from visitors on programming interests for the riparian included having food sales, bird programs and guided tours.
Kennedy said the center would be comparable with the Environmental Education Center at Veteran’s Oasis Park in Chandler, Nina Mason Pulliam Rio Salado Audubon Center in Phoenix and the White Tank Branch Library and Nature Center in Waddell.
He presented three possible locations for the riparian education center: the library, near the observatory and adjacent to a ramada.
Costs figures also were provided: $6.5 million for a free-standing Riparian Education Center and $130,000 for the town store and visitor center. Kenney noted the figures are out of date.
“This has been on the books for a lot longer than any of us who are involved with this,” he said.
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque liked the idea of putting the education center inside the library, stating its inventory is continuing to shrink.
Councilman Scott September and Vice Mayor Yung Koprowski also voiced support for the library location because it would be cheaper than building a free-standing facility.
Anderson agreed that the heavily used library had a lot of “wasted space” and could house the center along with a café and a visitor center.
“The construction could include both a café and a store,” Anderson later said. “The store would be ideal to sell items we now offer online and the café could take advantage of views to the lake.”
The 66,000-square-foot library is adjacent to the fishing lake.
“You should be proud of everything you’ve created out there,” said Mayor Brigette Peterson to Anderson. “I’d like to see the library used as much as it can and, like Kathy said, the library inventory is shrinking” because a lot of things are going online.
Gilbert owns the library building, land and contents at Southeast Regional Library and contracts with the Maricopa County Library District to operate it.
“While our digital collection has been growing, this has not reduced our physical collection,” said spokeswoman Samantha Mears of the Maricopa County Library District in an email. “We still have a large selection of physical materials at Southeast Regional Library and have not significantly reduced these materials in any way.”
Parks and Recreation Director Robert Carmona said the department will research all three locations and create updated cost models for all of the presented options.
“The department will also continue to work with community partners as we envision what a Riparian Education Center could look like in all three spaces,” he said in an email. “Our intent is to return to Council at a later date with a more defined programming and operations scope.”
Funding mechanisms for the project included re-prioritizing Gilbert’s hotel bed tax and partnerships and grants.
Anderson later said he was unsure of the timeline for the project, but did not want to see it languish on the town’s five-year capital spending plan.
“The schedule will likely depend on if we do a free-standing building or add to the library building,” he said.