A non-denominational church has purchased the site it sits on and two nearby commercial buildings at the 166-acre Gilbert Town Square for $24 million.
The 11.21 acres comprises the 31,852-square-foot Christ Church Gilbert, a 45,110-square-foot building housing the 14-screen Regal Theater and a 37,647-square foot building with retail, including an indoor inflatable play center, an autism treatment provider, an escape room, piano store and a dental office, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
Christ Church, with three locations in the Valley, borrowed $19 million from Wesleyan Investment Foundation and raised $4.9 million for the down payment, according to vizzda.
Wesleyan referred calls about the May 10 sale to Jeffrey Carlson, the church’s senior executive pastor.
It was unknown the church’s intention for the property as Carlson did not respond to requests for comment. The broker and the seller BH Properties also did not respond.
For now, it appears to be status quo for the existing tenants.
Alysen Lukacik, an owner of International Room Escape AZ, said she was notified of the new ownership via email from the church.
She said the property sale was “a surprise for everybody.”
That said, she added, “We are allowed to stay here until the end of our lease and then we will see what happens.”
The business has two more years on its lease.
“I know those guys over there, they are good guys,” said Josh Wallace, owner of My First Piano. “I’m not sure what their plans are for the plaza. When our lease is up next year we’ll look for an opportunity to maybe build or move somewhere else.”
Wallace said that was the intention even before the church purchased the building as My Piano has been at its current location since 2015 and is “ready to move,” he added.
Congregants and the senior lead pastor at the Gilbert campus rejoiced on social media after the deal closed.
“It’s been an historic day for our church…11.5 acres and 100k+ square feet of space will be home to Christ Church permanently,” wrote the Rev. Adam Bailie, who also did not respond to a request for comment.
“May every single generation be made, matured, and mobilized as disciples on this property until our Christ returns!”
A woman posted, “So exciting. We are so grateful for our church and the growth we are in.”
One man commented “Can we keep the movie theater?” while another said, “I'm wondering if we can keep the recliners for service.”
BH Properties in December 2013 purchased eight buildings at the shopping center, including the ones that sold earlier this month, a total of 159,000 square feet of retail for $13.4 million.
Gilbert Town Square was built in several stages beginning in 2001 and is home to a 44-lane bowling alley, a brewing place and several eateries such as Sal’s Gilbert Pizza. The shopping center is across Gilbert Road from the Town’s municipal complex.
Gilbert Town Square also includes a residential component, the 24-building Town Commons built in 2018, which includes town houses, carriage homes and apartments.
Christ Church incorporated as a domestic nonprofit corporation in 2012 with the Arizona Corporation Commission. The Gilbert church opened in 2012, followed by locations in Peoria and Central Phoenix.
Besides ministering to the congregation, the church provides other services such as City Hope and Vintage Mission.
City Hope, with locations in Chandler and Phoenix, provides food, hygiene products and clothing for free to those in need.
According to Vintage Mission, a nonprofit incorporated in 2018, its goal is to help churches flourish and multiply. Bailie is listed as the president and Carlson the CEO.