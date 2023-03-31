A Gilbert church’s request for a larger sign with electronic messaging to draw attention along Warner Road has been rejected.
Zoning Hearing Officer Mitesh Patel on March 16 denied Valor Christian Center’s request for a variance to Gilbert’s Land Development Code.
The church currently has a 5-foot-tall, 22-square-foot monument sign on Warner. It wanted to replace that with a 14-foot-high, 64-square-foot sign with electronic messaging on both sides.
“I want to move forward with an appeal,” the Rev. Scott Whitwam said last week. “We worked with the town as much as we could.
“It’s strange they’ve told us that if we change our zoning, we can have (the bigger sign) but can’t with a variance.”
The church, located in a residential neighborhood on Warner, east of Higley Road, had filed an application to rezone its 6.7-acre site from SF-8 zoning to Neighborhood Commercial and would have been able to erect the larger sign by right and therefore the variance is warranted, the church’s attorney had argued at the variance hearing March 8.
Church leaders halted the rezone case after learning that it would hamper approved plans to enlarge their building by 42,204 square feet because the new zoning classification would have capped the expansion to a maximum of 25,000 square feet.
But Patel didn’t buy the argument.
“The applicant’s arguments are not on point,” Patel said in his ruling. “The existence of municipal regulations are not special circumstances specific to the subject property, but apply to all properties in the Town’s jurisdiction.”
And, Patel said, signage privileges available in other zoning classifications are not considered when considering a variance.
“The applicant has not pointed to any properties of the same classification in the same zoning district that enjoy privileges not available to the subject property,” said Patel.
He agreed with town staff that the church failed to meet any of the four criteria needed for a variance approval.
Patel said there are no special circumstances, including the property’s size, shape and surroundings that deprived the church of its use of its site.
He said the location of the main church, set back at a distance from Warner Road, was not because of the site’s features but instead due to the church’s decision to do a phased planned expansion.
He also discounted the church’s argument that the volume and speed of the vehicles on Warner made it difficult for drivers to see its current sign.
“Traffic on Warner Road, however, is not specific to the subject site,” Patel said.
And strict application of the zoning ordinance on the church does not deprive it from any privileges enjoyed by properties with the same classification, he added.
He said granting the variance to the church would constitute a special privilege not enjoyed by similarly situated properties.
Patel noted that town staff has identified at least nine houses of worship in residential zones and that the Land Development Code specifically provides for signage for these non-residential uses.
Lastly, Patel said granting the church’s request would be “materially detrimental” to people living or working in the area.
“Not only is such a sign not permitted in a residential district, a sign of these dimensions and features is not permitted in any of the Town’s zoning districts, including the Town’s commercial districts,” Patel said.
Four residents spoke out against the church’s request at the variance hearing. Morrison Ranch’s Warner Groves neighborhood is across the street from Valor Christian.
According to staff, the church under its existing zoning is allowed to have up to four signs – three on Warner Road and one on Claiborne Avenue, its entrance – at a maximum height of 8 feet and 32 square feet of sign area each.
But the church opted not to do that, saying it was far more intrusive than its request.
The church, which hosts annual community events to benefit veterans and youth, has 30 calendar days to file its appeal to the Gilbert Board of Adjustments.