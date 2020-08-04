The cafeteria at San Tan Charter School in Gilbert is focusing on healthier lunches meals this school year.
As a result of a partnership with Intentional Foods, a Mesa company that specializes in allergy-friendly products, PreK through sixth-grade students at San Tan Charter will get hot lunches that are also low in sugar, high in nutrition and free from common allergens.
Principal Sarah Laramie said that for the last few years, Intentional Foods has provided food for San Tan Charter School’s teacher galas and family events.
But to further advance the school’s “whole child” approach to education – which includes daily physical education classes – the school is encouraging a low-sugar diet with firm boundaries for sugary items.
Intentional Foods is now its exclusive PreK-6 lunch caterer.
“One of the things that we believe at San Tan is ‘active bodies mean engaged minds,’” Laramie said.
“Our nutrition policy is quite simple; students need proper nutrition to run their bodies. Good quality protein fuels the body far better than a sugary snack.”
Chef Ned Heath, executive chef and co-founder of Intentional Foods, said students will be able to choose from a variety of options for their lunches, all of which are free of the eight most common food allergies: peanuts, tree nuts, soy, dairy, wheat, seafood, shellfish and sesame.
For example, on Mondays starting this fall, students who buy their lunch will choose from pasta with meat or marinara sauce with a tossed side salad; a SoCal Mexi bowl or a House Chop Salad tossed in ranch style dressing.
On Tuesday, the choices will be turmeric chicken served with rice, tahini-free hummus and veggies or a taco salad.
Other options during the week will include a grilled chicken kale Caesar salad and breaded chicken bites.
“The menu is designed to offer one vegetarian option and one option with protein every day. The vegetarian option will be offered with the ability to add protein, in essence offering three options for lunch,” Chef Ned said.
Students who want to bring their lunch from home will definitely be allowed to do so, Laramie said.
“We provide guidance and education for our parents and we also give guidance to our students about how nutrition fuels their bodies,” she said.
Laramie, who said the turmeric chicken is one of her personal favorites, added that she and the other staff members at San Tan Charter School are thrilled to provide students with a quality lunch that not only aligns with their nutrition policies, but is also safe for students who have allergies.
“There is a certain degree of relief that comes from knowing your meal is prepared in an environment that is safe,” she said.
Besides a K-6 curriculum, Santan Charter’s Recker campus at 3959 E Elliot Road, Gilbert, also has a private Montessori preschool infant, toddler and PreK program. It also has a grades 7-12 program at 3232 S. Power Road, Gilbert.
Information: santancharterschool.com.