Gilbert and Chandler residents hankering for a professional fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day Saturday have only one place to go: Mesa.
Both Gilbert and Chandler canceled their fireworks shows set for Saturday a day after Gov. Doug Ducey directed that special events with more than 50 people were forbidden in Arizona for the next 30 days unless social distancing could be maintained.
Though Gilbert had made plans for spectators to stay in their cars, parked in alternating spaces, the town late Tuesday decided that wasn't in line with Ducey's directive.
So, with Tempe havign decided to cancel its show months ago, that leaves Fiesta Mall as the place to go on Saturday/
If there’s one place in Mesa where a person can practice social distancing, it’s probably Fiesta Mall - that is, unless you prefer to drive to WestWorld in Scottsdale and pay $25 per vehicle instead of taking in Mesa's free show..
The hulking old shopping center has been closed for two and a half years, except for a Dillard’s clearance center, and even that now has gone away.
With plenty of elbow room in the parking lots, the mall at the northwest corner of U.S. 60 and Alma School Road might seem like a perfect place to shoot off some fireworks.
And so, it shall be.
Mesa and various community sponsors have moved the Titan Solar Power Arizona Celebration of Freedom out of its usual downtown venue to the mall so that the show can go on with appropriate social distancing to ward off the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The event is scheduled for 9-9:30 p.m. July 4.
Mesa’s show has a history of moving around.
For years the Mesa Sertoma Club sponsored fireworks displays at Mesa Community College, about a mile west of the mall.
For at least one year, in 2009, the celebration went dark during the Great Recession.
Then, former Mayor Scott Smith spearheaded an effort to revive it as the Celebration of Freedom, which featured fireworks shot from the top of city government’s 10-story downtown headquarters.
Beginning in 2014, the celebration moved a couple blocks north to the Mesa Convention Center.
“It’s really been a great location,” city spokesman Kevin Christopher said, “because you’ve got the Mesa Amphitheatre, you’ve got the convention center, you’ve got the whole campus there so you could have activities inside where it’s air-conditioned, you could have activities outside, obviously including fireworks, all the music, all the displays, the Revolutionary War re-enactment.”
All of that has been pared back this year to just the fireworks and patriotic music over the radio provided by event co-sponsor KOOL-FM 94.5 radio.
Christopher said the mall lot has room for about 1,300 vehicles, using every-other space.
People can watch the fireworks either from inside their vehicles or from the vacant spot on their passenger side. The fireworks will be shot from the south side of the mall complex.
If the mall lots fill up, Christopher noted that there are other potential viewing areas along Longmore and Alma School roads and Southern Avenue.
Other sites had been considered, Christopher said, and Mesa didn’t nail down the Fiesta proposal until about June 1.
“We wanted to do something,” he said. “Obviously we wanted to consider safety and social distancing with the pandemic. In this case we were able to keep the fireworks going and doing it a safe way.”
The city is asking people to wear masks if they can’t maintain at least a 6-foot separation between their group and others. There will be on-site toilets that will be cleaned between each use.
And, not unmindful of America’s volatile