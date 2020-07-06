Gilbert is holding a virtual 100th birthday celebration tomorrow, July 6, and the public is invited.
Mayor Jenn Daniels is hosting Gilbert Good News, a 13-minute virtual birthday party featuring notable community members, including a resident who turned 100 in February.
Daniels was inspired by actor John Krasinski’s YouTube series Some Good News, which aired feel-good stories with celebrity guests.
Daniel’s video will showcast prominent community members, including Jon Asher Himes who, as a youth growing up in Gilbert helped to refurbish the town’s famous water tower, Sonia Ruiz, whose family dates back many generations in Gilbert, and former Mayor John Lewis who makes a special appearance from across the globe.
Lewis is on a three-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cambodia.
The video also celebrates highlights from the past year featuring community members, first responders and a special 100-year-old Gilbert resident named Marty Sherbecoe, a WWII veteran.
Town staff also has created a special Spotify birthday play list and Instagram Stories stickers that can be found by searching “Gilbert, AZ” in the platform, as well as birthday coloring pages that people can print off and enjoy at home.
All of the birthday celebration items can be found at www.gilbertaz2020.com starting Monday.
The town early on encouraged businesses to get involved in the celebration and a number of community events such as the Centennial Saturday programs at HD South were held in town to lead up to the big day.
But then COVID-19 hit in late March, forcing the cancellation of those activities, including 212 Ice Cream Studio’s plan to hand out free hand-rolled premium ice cream on July 6.
Town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said the plans to release Gilbert’s new branding has been delayed until this fall because of the pandemic.
