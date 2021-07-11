A Gilbert operator of a family owned traveling carnival was accused of confiscating the passports of over 20 Mexican nationals and forcing them to work 70 hours a week without water or meal breaks and housing them in poor living conditions.
Jordan Nathaniel Jensen, 31, faced 12 felony counts related to human trafficking, according to the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Jensen remained in Weber County Jail last week without bail.
An attorney representing Midway West Amusements denied any wrong-doing by Jensen.
Jensen was scheduled for an initial court appearance July 12, according to Richard Piatt, an Attorney General spokesman.
Jensen, a Highland High School graduate, was arrested July 1 at Newgate Mall in Ogdon where Midway West Amusements was set up with its games and rides such as Tilt-A-Whirl, the Zipper and Gravitron.
The entertainment business is also owned and operated by Jensen’s mother, Michelle Marie Jensen, 56, and a brother Hunter Austin Jensen, 24, officials said. Both live in Gilbert.
“These laborers were living and working in inhumane conditions that could be dangerous to their health and even their lives,” said Attorney General Sean D. Reyes in a news release. “They were paid a paltry amount and had costs deducted on top of that.
“By withholding their H-2B visas, Midway West Amusements was coercing them to work under these conditions. This is a classic case of human trafficking or indentured servitude.”
Reyes’ office is still investigating the case and officials indicated they expected more victims and arrests.
The case unfolded after two non-English speaking carnival workers left and contacted the Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City.
The victims, identified as “J.V.” and “J.L.” in court documents, told officials they arrived to the United States in April or May to begin their jobs with Midway West Amusements under the H-2B visa program that allows them to legally work in the country temporarily. They were hired while still living in Mexico.
J.V. stated his job was to help set up stands and ensure their proper operation while J.L.’s job was to drive the carnival’s trucks across states and help operate heavy machinery. They were hired to work normal hours for $400 a week, officials said.
Both men said Jensen confiscated their passports and visas sometime after their arrival, according to documents. The men also stated they learned from the other workers – all foreign nationals – that this was a common practice at Midway West Amusements.
“J.V. reported that Jordan Nathaniel Jensen explained to him he kept their passports because he didn’t want anyone to escape,” according to officials. “Jordan Nathaniel Jensen also told J.V. that he (Jordan Nathaniel Jensen) had the right to keep passports according to a contract his company had signed with the U.S. government.
“J.V. reported that Jordan Nathaniel Jensen stated they preferred foreign workers and avoided hiring American workers.”
The two men told officials that immediately after the start of their employment, they worked “extremely long hours, approximately 70 hours a week, without water or meal breaks.
Midway West Amusements in its job order posted with the U.S. Department of Labor was seeking 42 temporary and full-time workers for April 1-Nov. 15.
The ad stated a 39-hour work week with a pay range of $9.72 an hour to $13.62 an hour, depending on the location – four counties in Arizona and four counties in Utah. It also stated possible overtime pay of $14.58 an hour to $20.43 an hour.
The job listing included a daily subsistence provided at a rate of at least $12.68 a day during travel to a maximum of $55 a day with receipts.
H-2B workers also was to be reimbursed in the first workweek for all visa, visa processing, border crossing and other related fees, including those mandated by the government except passport fees.
Midway also stated it will provide workers at no charge all tools, supplies, and equipment required to perform the job. Optional free housing also was promised.
What was stated in the ad and what workers found when they arrived to the job site was worlds apart.
“They lived in a confined space inside of (a) mobile trailer without running water, electricity or air conditioning,” according to officials. “Some of the trailers contained a bed, some did not. J.V. and J.L. reported they had no kitchen to cook a meal.
“Both victims reported they were not allowed to leave their working area. Many times the owners of the business would not give them water or allow them to take a water break for an entire shift, and by the end of a shift they were extremely hungry and thirsty.”
The two men also told officials that the owners, in particular, Jordan Jensen, would constantly threaten to send them back to Mexico if they did not perform their job well and without complaint.
J.V. and J.L. reported they were “subjected to hostile working conditions and worked under duress.”
They both felt they could not complain to any authority without fear of reprisal, officials said.
The two men finally informed Jordan Jensen they wanted to leave and asked for their last week’s pay and the return of their passports.
They reported to officials that Jordan Jensen ridiculed them, stating he would not pay them or give them back their passports until they were back in Mexico.
After hearing the men’s story, the Mexican Consulate contacted the Asian Association of Utah, which helps refugees and immigrants.
The AAU in turn reported the incident to the Utah Attorney General’s Office, where the S.E.C.U.R.E. Strike Force or Special Enforcement of Crimes Against Undocumented Residents, conducted the investigation.
On June 30, agents equipped J.V. with audio and video recording devices for his return to the carnival staging area.
According to officials, J.V. approached Jordan Jensen and asked him for his last week of pay but Jensen refused. A man on site named Victor, a Mexican national, acted as a translator for the two.
J.V. also asked for his passport and visa back, which Jensen again refused to do.
“Jordan Nathaniel Jensen then advised J.V. that since he left his employment, he would not give his passport back nor pay him for hours already worked,” officials said.
“Jordan Nathaniel Jensen instead told J.V. he would buy him a plane ticket back to Mexico. Jordan Jensen stated that once J.V. had boarded the plane then he would give him his passport back,” officials said.
The Attorney General’s Office reported that on that same day, it received a tip about a possible human-trafficking offense on the national human trafficking hotline.
“The tip reported that two people with the names of Jordan Jensen and Michelle Jensen were exploiting approximately 15 foreign workers,” officials said.
The tip also reported the traffickers were operating a business at the Newgate Mall in Ogden, which corroborated the information provided by J.V. and J.L., according to officials. The name of the business was not disclosed in the news release.
Agents on July 1 executed a search warrant at the carnival site.
“Upon arrival at the location of the mobile office/trailer, agents observed Hunter Jensen hurriedly returning passports/visas to workers,” according to court documents.
Agents said Hunter Jensen informed them his brother Jordan Jensen instructed him to return the passports/visas that day.
The Attorney General’s Office requested a no-bail hold on Jordan Jensen, stating he “presents a clear danger to the public given the volume of offenses, the nature of the offenses and the number of victims involved.”
The office also noted that Jensen “lives a transient existence with Midway West Amusements and travels the country throughout a large portion of the year.”
Attorney Wayne Pierce, counsel for the Outdoor Amusement Business Association, said accusations of unlawful possession of another’s identification are not true.
He said the Jensens collected the workers’ passports and visas for “valid and innocent reasons.”
“They needed to do copies in order to obtain requested employment papers,” Pierce explained. “They needed to get Social Security numbers. They asked folks to give it to them to make copies and unfortunately there were technical problems.”
Pierce said the copying machine was not working and so it took longer for copies to be made but eventually copies were made and the passports returned.
“If someone wanted it they could have asked for it and gotten them,” he said. “It was not being withheld. They temporarily took possession of them for a legitimate business purpose.”
When asked about the audio and video taping of the conversation between J.V. and Jensen where the victim asked for his last paycheck and passport and was denied, Pierce could not give much information.
“Jordan is in jail and not available to talk,” Pierce said. “I don’t know with any specificity what was said. Secondly the prosecutor’s office has not been forthcoming. The discovery request was made and not responded to. I have not seen the file yet.”
Pierce also scoffed at the allegation the workers toiled long hours.
“Under no circumstance they worked 70 hours a week,” Pierce said. “It did not happen even if they worked every stinking moment from the time the show opened until the show closed. There wasn’t 70 hours of operations. It didn’t happen. As a rule actually the working hours was in area of 30 or 35 per week.”
He also said the workers got breaks as Midway assigned one of the guys as a “breaker” with the responsibility of alleviating other workers so they could have some respite.
Addressing the allegations about housing, Pierce said traveling carnivals rely on bunk houses or trailers pulled by large trucks from one location to another. “They’re commercially made,” Pierce said, adding a recognized business entity manufactured the trailers to industry standards.
Some trailers may come with air conditioning and some without, he added.
But, “they pretty much always have electricity,” Pierce said.
He said generators need to be at a site long enough to charge and make power so if the complaint was there was no electricity when workers showed up, that’s a true statement.
“On the other hand, if they never had electricity, that is ridiculous because the carnival would be out of business because that same electricity fuels the carnival,” he said. “You need to know what they are claiming the sweeping allegations we don’t have electricity is ludicrous and not possible.”
Pierce also said the H-2B visa program sets the wage rate. “We don’t determine it,” he added. “If he has a problem with it he needs to talk with the Department of Labor, which sets the wage rate.”
Pierce said one of the victims was employed at Midway for about three weeks and the other man was there a bit longer.
He surmised that the two men made up the allegations because they absconded from Midway in hopes of finding better-paying jobs.
Under the H-2B program, workers can only work for the employer who petitioned for them and is on their documentations.
“There is a percentage, a very low percentage, less than 1 percent, my guess, of employees who say, ‘you know what, I can’t take off and abscond and go make a hell lot more money,’” Pierce said. They can “illegally find employment and make a lot more money for someone willing to look the other way.
“Both took off, absconded. The AG conveniently ignored that fact. They took off before having their paperwork and all they had to do is ask (Jensen) for them and now they are trying to back-pedal and have their cake and eat it, too. They wanted to go somewhere else to work.”
Before working in the family business, Jordan Jenson worked at Aspire Kids Sports Center and had studied at Coconino Community College, according to his LinkedIn account.
According to the company’s website, Jordan Jensen’s parents Nathan and Michelle Jensen started Midway West Amusements.
The Arizona Corporation Commission showed that the business was approved in 2006. Michelle Jensen was listed as the president and her husband, Nathan Jensen, the vice president in 2020.
Nathan Jensen, a Phoenix native, has over 30 years working in the carnival business while Michelle Jensen was born into the business, the company’s website stated.
The couple has had money issues over the years with numerous state and federal tax liens, according to court records.
And, their home in the Rancho Corona neighborhood in Gilbert escaped a trustee sale at least three times, the most recent in 2018, according to the Maricopa County Recorder. The couple also was sued in 2013 by their homeowners association and in 2000 by Century 21 Northwest.