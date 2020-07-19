Town Council candidates last week gave their views on issues such as a proposed town-operated ambulance service, how the town can economically recover from the pandemic and police reform during what likely is the only candidate forum before the Aug. 4 election.
The virtual forum was hosted by Unite for Education, a political action committee that advocates for schools in Gilbert and east Mesa. Mayoral candidate Matt Nielsen and Laurin Hendrix, one of two candidates for a two-year term on council, could not attend, the group said.
The mayor, one two-year term on council and two four-year council seats are on the ballot.
Mayoral candidate Brigette Peterson, a 25-year town resident running as an experienced insider who can hit the ground running, pointed to her community involvement, including serving on council and the Planning and Zoning Commission for 14 years, as having helped shaped Gilbert to what it is today.
Mayoral candidate Lynne King Smith, a 20-year resident who founded and owns several local businesses, touted herself as a visionary who would bring new leadership to Gilbert.
The forum also featured the four candidates seeking the two four-year council seats – incumbent Scott Anderson, Tyler Hudgins, Bus Obayomi and Kathy Tilque. Also participating was the other contender for the two-year council term, incumbent Bill Spence.
Anderson, who retired as town planning director, said he was intimately involved in Gilbert’s growth and development during its formative years and has the background to address critical issues the town will face over the next 10-12 years.
He said he can offer the historic perspective because “where we come from gives us a better idea where we go.”
Hudgins, a lifelong Gilbert resident and former chair and now vice chair of the town’s Redevelopment Commission, owns a small business downtown and worked on updating the town’s redevelopment plan.
Obayomi, a former educator and a digital consultant who owns a business, said more than ever Gilbert needs a “servant leader” who can build bridges in the community.
Tilque, who retired in June after 24 years as CEO/president of Gilbert Chamber of Commerce, said she’s been part of Gilbert’s planning since the time when it had 27,000 residents and wants to continue her public service of guiding quality growth in town.
She said with the turnover on Council this year, she has the history, experience and knowledge of how government works to serve.
Spence, who retired from a 23-year Navy career as a commander and has a consulting business, says he has a proven record in fiscal responsibility and leadership and is someone who makes data-driven decisions.
When asked their top priority and how they would build consensus to achieve it, Peterson said, “My top priority is coming out of COVID.”
“We’re not sure what our economy is going to look like,” Peterson said. “I know that the town of Gilbert has weathered the storm very well, they have handled the downturn and economy very well but we don’t have all the numbers in yet either so I think it’s going to be interesting to see where we stand in January when all of that flushes out and when the majority of us will go and take office in January also.”
Peterson said building consensus is something she does very well and that she is not a “dictator-type person” and would allow every council member to have a say on “what we doing and how we are going.”
Smith said her main issue is mitigating the risks and effects of COVID-19, including educating children, keeping people safe and especially supporting small businesses.
“There’s no action so far that we have taken as a town to help our small businesses other than to say, ‘we’re there for you,’” she said. “We could be providing masks and PPE for our small businesses to help them afford to stay safe. We really have not done enough to actually bring actionable help to our small businesses.”
She proposed launching a small-business assistance center where businesses can help each other to survive and thrive during the pandemic.
Anderson said he wants to make sure Gilbert avoids the life cycle of growth and eventual decline that confront American municipalities by ensuring long-term sustainability so that the quality of life today is the same or better for the future.
“My top priority is to keep Gilbert on the track that it’s on,” Anderson said.
“I think we are on the right track because we were just cited fifth best city in the country bouncing back from the COVID impact on our economy. Our employment numbers are going up, our revenue didn’t take the kind of hit we thought it might take so there’s some optimism in Gilbert and I want to continue with that.”
Hudgins said bringing more jobs to Gilbert “is the most important thing we need to be doing in the short term” and that “most of our residents” have long commutes to work.
He said the lost commute time could be better spent with family, doing volunteer work or starting a small business and that he can accomplish his goal because he’s a collaborator and a diplomat who is willing to listen to people.
Obayomi said his priorities include supporting small businesses in town and building bridges in the community, partly by resurrecting the town’s defunct Human Relations Commission.
“We need a commission where individuals can go to and voice out the issues they care about,” he said. “More than ever we need leaders who can rise above political differences and actually solve problems.”
Spence said, “One of the things that I think that we learned from COVID-19 is that we dare to ask a new way of doing business and to consider new innovations in business.”
Pointing to small business and jobs will lead Gilbert out of the pandemic’s impact, he also advocated “knowledge-sharing, perhaps with the capturing of the innovations and new revenue streams that we developed as a function of COVID-19.”
Coming from a 32-year chamber background, Tilque said business and jobs will always be top priorities for her, though she also stressed the need to give the town to pay attention to its infrastructure.
“We have to know how we are going to finance those in such a way we that we aren’t going to have a big check due the day the last house is built in Gilbert and in order to do that we have to have good planning,” Tilque said. “We have to make good, sound financial decisions and we have to address some of these deteriorating neighborhoods that we have so we don’t have long-term systemic problems within our community.”
Candidates were asked their opinion of the possibility the town might operate its own ambulance service. The funding was put into the 2020-21 budget as a placeholder until Council makes a decision.
Spence said the town’s private ambulance provider meets its contractual time obligation 95 percent of the time, which means 5 percent of the population doesn’t get timely service.
He said success is measured by one resident at a time and that he supported a town-operated ambulance.
Tilque and Anderson said there needs to be more public input on the proposal before any decision is made.
Hudgins said his biggest issue was the lack of transparency and that once the funding was put into the budget, the town ambulance will happen. He said the service won’t be able to recoup its cost for eight years and it is a costly venture that requires hiring over 30 employees. He said he would not approve it.
Obayomi said he spent hours pouring over the budget and had too many unanswered questions to say if he would support the proposal or not.
Smith said she spoke with the town fire chief and with the private ambulance provider and the bottom line for her was providing safety to town residents.
Peterson said she was surprised to see the funding for the proposed ambulance service show up in the adopted budget and that there are a number of considerations that must be discussed before Council can make a decision. She added that the issue is a matter of public safety and that it needs to be discussed.
Candidates also were asked for their view of the relationship between the town and Gilbert’s school districts.
Anderson noted the town has no direct oversight of the districts but the town can work with them to enhance education for students, teachers and staff. He said Gilbert offers the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Committee and the SPARK App League, a coding competition for high school and junior high students and the town also makes sure campuses are safe.
Hudgins, who graduated from Mesquite High School, said he would work with the districts like he did with stakeholders and others during the redevelopment plan update. He said would meet with school officials to see how he can support them.
Obayomi said he was passionate about youth and public education and that the town needed to find a way to give the districts the support they need. He suggested a commission for youth and education as a way to solve problems and address issues.
Tilque said she supported expanding key intergovernmental agreements between the town and districts on matters such as swimming pools and school resource officers. She saw the town having a role in workforce development and said Gilbert needs to expand its working relationship with the schools. She also wanted to see an initiative where teachers in the community are honored.
Spence said the town has the ability to influence its infrastructure build-out with consideration for educational opportunities, such as implementing 5G throughout Gilbert so every student has access to the internet. He also said town leadership could get directly involved with schools and inspire students.
Smith said as mayor she would build stronger relationships with the districts and that one way to support education is to help lure and keep good teachers by developing workforce housing for them.
She said she spoke with a Gilbert teacher who can barely afford the rent on her two-bedroom condo but wanted to live in the same area where she is teaching. Smith King said hospital workers and teachers are essential workers and the town needs to ensure it has workforce housing for them.
Peterson said Daniels started an advisory group called Advancing Education in Gilbert that includes the districts’ superintendents, principals and representatives from charter and private schools who collaborate on how to maintain the “excellent education” in town.
As mayor, Peterson said she would very much like to continue that group and add more stakeholders to it. She noted that the town holds annual roundtable discussion with the districts.
When it came to what candidates thought was the best way for Gilbert to rebound from COVID-19, Hudgins said job creation while Obayomi said the town should look at what training opportunities it can provide to its residents.
For Spence, it was facilitating best practices and cutting red tape to allow businesses to innovate faster and get back to work. Tilque agreed with changing regulations that hinder businesses and said small businesses need to be are aware of funds available to them from Maricopa County’s share of federal pandemic relief funds.
Anderson reiterated the town so far is ranked 5th in its ability to rebound and so far, the town has not had to cut its budget.
Smith said as a mother of three college students whose campuses were closed and an owner of businesses that either cut staff or can’t even open, the pandemic has impacted her in many ways. As a CEO for 20 years, she said she has the knowledge and experience to bring real help to small businesses so they can thrive.
Peterson said Gilbert businesses have done a good job so far but she knows they are still struggling and that she is in regular communication with the business community. She said residents have stepped up to help businesses as much as they can.
Candidates also were asked how recent events have affected their view on race relations in Gilbert and if they saw any reform was needed within the Police Department.
Tilque said she’s heartbroken that anybody people in Gilbert would feel not valued or accepted and she wants to bring everyone together. She added she was proud of Gilbert Police and serves on its advisory board to ensure training and protocols were in place.
Anderson said he was impressed with how quickly Daniels set up “Listening Space” events, which he participated in, for the public to meet with town and school officials to talk about racism and police reform. He said the town’s new public safety facility will help with police training and that the police chief was working on oversight.
Hudgins said as a Christian, he believes all men were created equally, that anybody who is hurting should be shown compassion and that he would build opportunities for engagement. He added he feels Gilbert police are doing a fantastic job.
Obayomi said the town has a great police force and hopes the department is proactive in its training.
Spence said Gilbert has a diversity problem, especially with its police and fire departments and that he favors an enhanced hiring program to bring in people with diversity and different viewpoints.
He’s reviewed the police’s training program and he said officers need to be trained to be communicators and how to deescalate situations.
Peterson said the town should continually assess its policies and procedures to ensure equity and continue engagement events with police. She proposed forming a diversity department within the town, saying it’s time to look at the issues and face them head on.
Smith said the town can do better on racial relations and that she has met some residents who don’t feel the same sense of security expressed by the other candidates at the forum.
Until everyone in Gilbert feels safe in the community and safe in a police encounter, there’s work to do, she said, adding that the chief has built into his budget two mental health counselors who can help officers deal with on-the-job stress and trauma and also teach them how to deal with mentally ill people they encounter.
Candidates also were asked they thoughts about the General Plan, which also is on the Aug. 4 ballot.
All the candidates said they were support the General Plan, which is a blueprint for how the town will grow in the next 10 years.