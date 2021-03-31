Less than two months after Heather Dixon opened her full-service, speed-waxing salon at SanTan Village shopping center in late February, she and others in the personal-care sector were ordered to shut their doors due to COVID-19.
The month-long closure and the ensuing fallout of the pandemic on the local economy affected LunchboxWax, which is trying to stay opened.
“Our biggest challenge for us is just driving traffic in the door,” said Dixon, who lives in Chandler. “I feel like lot of that is due to hesitancy and fear. However, we take every possible means we can to make sure we are as safe as possible.”
Dixon and eight other businesses that opened in 2019 and later shared their struggles in a Business Recovery Roundtable hosted last week by Gilbert Chamber of Commerce.
Mayor Brigette Peterson and Town economic development staffers joined in the discussion. The media was prohibited from attending so that participants could talk freely.
Peterson did not respond to requests for comment.
The businesses represented a variety of industries, including co-working space, health and wellness, and fitness centers, according to Sarah Watts, Chamber president and CEO.
“Our goal was to hear from new business owners to learn how their businesses have been impacted over the past year and what their current challenges are,” Watts said in an email.
The different industries all shared similar concerns, she said.
“Many businesses have experienced a significant decrease in foot traffic,” Watts said. “One business owner mentioned seeing nearly one-third the amount of foot traffic as they normally would. Overcoming this shift in client behavior has come to the forefront for these businesses.”
Another common challenge was hiring, finding skilled labor and employees who were not fearful of dealing with customers in person during the pandemic, according to Watts.
“One business owner mentioned they have hired staff who end up using their time to build their own client base, then leaving to go out on their own,” Watts said. “Another mentioned that they increased salaries in order to attract new talent even in the midst of declining revenue.”
Dixon said staffing was a huge challenge.
“Part of that is I am very particular with who I bring in the door,” she said. “What I find is kind of a shift in the younger workers. I find a very different mindset from over the last decade, almost like a sense of entitlement or they don’t feel they have to do everything.”
Watts said the merchants also have had to shift from working on their business to researching new resources and possible funding opportunities.
“Shifting from focusing on business growth to merely surviving has taken its toll on many local businesses,” Watts said.
While there were federal pandemic relief monies with the Paycheck Protection Program, new businesses like Dixon weren’t eligible; they could not show a decline in revenue from the previous year due to being so new.
The Town of Gilbert last year received $29.2 million in federal funds and used the bulk of it to help local small businesses with grants and loans.
Dixon said she is in the process of applying for town financial help.
Gilbert is expected to receive another allotment of federal funding of $24.07 million, it was announced recently. Town Council was expected at its meeting this Tuesday, March 30, to direct staff on the use of the funds.
“Though many have experienced struggles throughout the pandemic, we have also seen creativity, innovation, and resiliency,” Watts said.
For instance, businesses have implemented referral programs and identified their loyal fans in order to give them talking points to help introduce new customers to the business, according to Watts.
“One business had created a virtual training package as a way to reach clients while their business was shut down, which grew to become a corporate wellness program, which expanded their client base,” she said.
Others like Dixon are exploring targeted partnerships and collaborations with other businesses to drive excitement and entice new customers to try their product or service.
Dixon said there should be cross-marketing between businesses because they basically share the same customer base.
For instance, she is looking for a possible partnership with another tenant in the open-space mall, Madison Reed, a hair color bar.
Customers can get their hair dyed and then come to her business for brow waxing, Dixon said. She’s also training her employees to market the business through word of mouth.
Watts said the businesses shared their goals as they move forward.
“Business owners also plan to focus on both employee and client attrition, repurposing their space so revenue is not tied to square footage, and even explore expanding to new territory,” Watts said.
Dixon said there was talk of regular meetings for owners like herself so they can brainstorm for ideas.
“My biggest takeaway is we all just need help,” Dixon said of the roundtable event. “We are not going to do it without the support of each other and the support of the Gilbert community as a whole.
“Lot of times the community will scream they want development, they want things, they want shopping but we have to support it.”