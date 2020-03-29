Small businesses in Gilbert are urged to apply for federal disaster loans now in order to get the help they need to keep their livelihood intact from the pandemic.
Two representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration gave a brief presentation of the Economic Injury Disaster Loans in a teleconference last week hosted by town officials and the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce.
It was the second of the weekly call-ins for the town’s business community to convey their concerns and needs and 79 businesses logged in.
“We are all in this together,” said James Pipper, a lead economic development specialist with the SBA office in Phoenix. “And together we will get through this. We are getting lots of calls in the office.”
Businesses and some private nonprofit organizations affected by COVID-19 can apply for a working capital loan, according to Craig Jordan, SBA lead lender relations specialist.
Small businesses that can apply include hotels, restaurants, recreational facilities, retailers, wholesalers and owners of rental properties.
The SBA’s judges applicants on credit history, the ability to repay the loan, its location in a declared emergency county and working capital losses due to the declared disaster and not a downturn in the economy, according to Jordan.
A number of documents are required for filing, including a recent federal income tax return, a schedule of liabilities and a personal financial statement.
Jordan advised businesses to include everything they can think of in their schedule of liabilities for their monthly expenses before the pandemic hit.
A business can’t use the loan for expansion, to refinance long-term debt or replace lost profits but can use it to pay fixed debts, such as payroll and other bills that typically would be paid had the pandemic not occurred.
He advised employers to apply even if they think they won’t qualify because the situation is so fluid and restrictions in place today may be lifted later.
Michael Carroll, a tax accountant, said many of his small-business clients have seen a 70 to 80 percent drop in revenue this year while being pressured to maintain employee levels and paying fixed costs such as rent.
He said he’s encouraged his clients to contact their landlords for relief without success.. “The feedback they are getting basically is unless compelled by the government they were not doing anything,” he said.
Mayor Jenn Daniels said rent has been a hot topic for Gilbert businesses as the end of the month nears.
She said other cities have created a fund to help with the situation and can do so because they are chartered cities while Gilbert is a general law town governed by state statutes. She said the town would have to wait to see what help is coming from the state.
Ducey’s recently postponed evictions until July 23 but it pertained only to residential renters, according to Kathy Tilque, president/CEO of Gilbert Chamber.
Other questions from business owners included paid sick leave and who qualified for hazard pay.
Tilque, who has weekly calls and daily email exchanges with the governor’s office, asked merchants to share what restrictions in place now are hampering their ability to do business as the chamber looks to reduce regulations through policy. Businesses can send their comments to Tilque at kathy@gilbertchamber.com.
To apply online for the SBA program, go to disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Application forms also be obtained by calling the SBA at 800-659-2955 or emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov