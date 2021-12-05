It’s been trying for Emily Barton to keep the doors opened at Sweetz Cold Brew Coffee in the Heritage District with issues that include lack of employees and rising supply costs.
“Now we are down to cups, lids and straws, which seems so simple and so silly but those are some of the strange challenges that all of us small businesses are facing is how do you provide the products that your customers want and you can’t get your hands on it so everyone’s costs have gone up,” Barton said.
“Cups alone right now are 30 cents more. I actually had a customer really upset that I had to sell her cups.”
Barton recently came before Town Council with her concerns and asked for help.
“There are a lot of small businesses that are hurting,” she told Council. “We are in a large community of small businesses and we don’t have a luxury of opening up 10 different drive-thrus just to keep us open and floating.
“I have never in my whole history of owning our business been so stressed out over payroll as I am now,” Barton continued. “All of us little guys really would love to give our employees all the hours that they want and health benefits and all of the things and we can’t get there if we don’t have the support from our community and from our leaders.”
She asked Council for a roundtable discussion with town officials and small-business owners to “come up with some solid plans” for survival.
Because Barton spoke during public comments on a subject that was not on the agenda, council members were prohibited from responding. But Barton said the mayor later reached out to her and “offered a few roundtables.”
“And a few other small businesses are getting together to come up with some hard solutions on our own as well as going to the Town Council meetings and Chamber meetings,” Barton said.
Also speaking at the Nov. 16 meeting was Larry Melton, owner of AZ Water Systems, who faulted Gilbert’s elected leaders for not doing more to help. Although the pandemic has spared his business, it’s not so for many others, he said.
“I have a lot of friends who own small businesses throughout the town and they don’t own their business anymore or they’re just barely scraping by to hit their payroll,” he said.
“I come from a military background so I hold leadership at an incredibly high standard…but the leadership level has fallen far below on what a lot of us expect.
“These small businesses have just taken a beating over the last almost two years,” Melton continued. “What I’m asking for is to really do some soul-searching deep down inside and understand what your role is for the small businesses not just putting a proclamation but being a voice for small businesses.”
The plight of small-businesses hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Town, which has been surveying owners to understand their needs and what resources they wanted most “to endure the short-, mid- and long-term impacts of the pandemic,” according to spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison.
She pointed to the Town’s use of $18 million from its first allotment of federal pandemic-relief funding toward helping businesses recover with grants, loans and technical help.
“The Gilbert business grant and loan programs provided immediate relief and recovery support to hundreds of Gilbert-based businesses during fiscal year 2021,” Harrison said. “The long-term resiliency component of the program has continued into fiscal year 2022 and provides technical assistance resources for Gilbert businesses and residents.
“The long-term technical assistance component of the Gilbert Program utilizes partners to deliver needed resources to the business community.”
For example, she said, CO+HOOTS and Gilbert launched the GilbertTogether HUUB.
It’s “a free, hyper-local platform to help Gilbert small businesses navigate courses, tap into experts, meet other local business owners and find grants to make their business resilient,” Harrison said. “Gilbert businesses can chat and be directly connected to local resources.
“As of November 2021, 379 Gilbert businesses had registered and joined the HUUB, with 128 of those utilizing 640 hours of one-on-one coaching, mentoring, and technical assistance.”
The Town also has partnered with Maricopa County Community College District to provide career-training scholarships for Gilbert business owners and residents, according to Harrison.
“The scholarships cover the cost of tuition, registration, and course fees in 19 different short-term certificates of completion training programs,” she said. “The programs of study provide entry-level and upskilling opportunities to prepare for high-demand careers in business, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing and trades.”
To date, this program has awarded approximately 120 scholarships, she said, adding that roughly half of the recipients are first-generation college students and approximately 66 percent of the scholarships went to those 30 years and older.
The Town also continues to partner with the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce to host monthly business roundtable discussions, as well as monthly business recovery workshops.
Gilbert business snapshot
In looking at the pandemic’s impact to businesses in Gilbert, the town provided the following data for January to October because the latest data for 2021 is through October.
The total for all new business licenses in January – October 2019 (pre-pandemic): 1,275
The total new licenses January–October 2020: 1,022
The total new licenses January–October 2021: 1,146
The total license renewals January–October 2019: 2,433
The total license renewals January–October 2020: 2,551
The total license renewals January–October 2021: 2,483