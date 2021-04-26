Gilbert is looking at a proposed $988-million spending plan that includes 46 new hires for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1.
The proposed positions, which include 19 positions for police, eight for fire and six for parks, would cost taxpayers $6.2 million.
“The largest ongoing increases are the FTEs,” said Councilwoman Amy Yentes, a proponent of limited government, at last Tuesday’s study session. “We lost 330,000 jobs in Arizona during COVID. Last year we hired 80 employees or so as budgeted.”
FTE is an acronym for “full-time equivalent.”
Yentes said she personally felt the staffing increase to be a bit “insensitive” when the private sector has still not fully recovered.
“We should be sharing the pain and not exceed the growth in the private sector,” she said. “We’re sending the wrong message. I think it looks bad.”
Arizona’s jobless rate dropped two-tenths of a point in March, to 6.7 percent, as the state continues to recover from the COVID-19 economic slump. Figures from the state Office of Economic Opportunity show the private sector added 15,100 jobs between February and March. But that still leaves employment in non-government jobs nearly 65,000 below where it was a year earlier.
Yentes said she was not prepared to recommend which new positions needed to be cut.
She said she recognized some positions are needed due to Gilbert’s growth but pointed out that the town grew personnel 13 percent over the last three years.
The 2019-20 budget included funding for 68 new positions and the 2020-21 budget included 82 new hires.
Mayor Brigette Peterson noted that while the town may fund new positions over the years, it doesn’t mean they were all filled.
Kelly Pfost, Management and Budget director, said she didn’t have the exact figure of how many of the 82 approved positions for the current budget year were actually filled.
Yentes responded the town shouldn’t be collecting taxes from taxpayers for positions it was not filling.
Peterson countered by noting some positions need to be kept open because it takes time to fill. For example, she said, it takes 18 months of training “to put a cop in a seat.”
Pfost said town officials annually review all the positions that have been vacant for six months to see if they are still needed.
“We have that conversation every year,” she said.
Town Manager Patrick Banger said Gilbert is the only municipality with a staffing forecast model and that technology will continue to allow the town to be more efficient and lower personnel costs.
Yentes also suggested selling Cactus Yards to a private vendor because the sports facility requires so many additional park employees. She added that when Phase 2 and 3 of Gilbert Regional Park come online, there would be a need for more park staffing.
Peterson said if the Town sold Cactus Yards, it would lose much-needed playing fields and that selling was a conversation for a later date.
“It’s definitely something we need to talk about,” Peterson said.
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque said she understood the vetting process each department had to go through with their budget requests and thought the positions were needed. She added that 60 percent of the new positions are for public safety due to the town’s growing population.
“We are all doing more with less,” Tilque said, adding the town was being staffed correctly in order to provide “excellent customer service.”
Peterson noted the town still has 60,000 people to grow in the next decade and when development subsides, it would be reflected in the budget.
Yentes also questioned the need to spend approximately $1 million for an ionization system for all 650 HVAC units in town buildings to improve air quality.
Robert Carmona, director of Parks and Recreation, said the recently opened Public Safety Training Facility is the only building that currently has the ionization system but there isn’t enough data yet to judge its effectiveness.
Carmona explained that more municipalities are putting these systems in place and Banger said they have become an industry standard to create healthier buildings and reduce sick time during the flu season.
Yentes was not convinced, saying the town could do the same with less money with protocols such as having employees stay home when they are sick or taking temperature checks.
“I don’t see having this for the budget. It’s expensive,” said Yentes, who added the Town could encourage employees to get a flu vaccine. “It’s a big-ticket item and I want to make sure it’s justified.”
Tilque suggested Council require proponents of the system to come back for a vote with more information before funds are expended.
“Keep it in the budget, flag it and get more information before spending the money,” Tilque said.
Councilman Scott September said he also wanted to see more data on the system’s efficacy.
Yentes said she’d rather not spend the money on a nice-to-have but not essential project.
Councilman Scott Anderson suggested the item be removed from the budget and a pilot program be implemented for the system to obtain more data. If it works, he said, the town could pay for it in the subsequent fiscal year.
Carmona responded he did have some data he could share.
Peterson asked council members to review the data and then let Pfost know if they want to pull or keep the item in the budget. Pfost would follow the recommended consensus.
The budget also includes $425 million in capital improvement projects, including street improvements, water system upgrades and parks and recreation upgrades and repairs.
Of the $32 million in department requests, only $24 million, or 76 percent, was recommended for the budget, according to Pfost .
Council is expected to adopt the preliminary budget May 4 to set the spending limit and adopt the final budget June 1.
Council also will be asked to approve a tax levy of $27.75 million to pay down debt. The 2020-21 tax levy was $26 million.