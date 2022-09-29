Friends for Life, a registered nonprofit, no-kill shelter in Gilbert, has two big events on the calendar for next month.
From 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 1, the rescue will hold its Fall Microchip-a-thon at the Subaru Superstore, 1050 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler, while on Oct. 29, it will host its 24th annual Barktoberfest 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at its shelter at 952 W. Melody Ave., Gilbert.
The microchipping event – sponsored by Subaru, Subaru Loves Pets and the ASPCA. – is open to both dogs and cats and will include free DHPP vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis.
DHPP is the vaccine for canine distemper, which is highly contagious and causes death in 50% of adult dogs and 80% of puppies. According to Friends for Life, those who do survive often have neurological conditions.
Barktoberfest is one of Friends for Life’s major fundraisers that promises food, fun and lots of activities for parents and their furbabies. Admission is free but some activities may require a donation to participate.
Festivities will include food trucks, shopping from local vendors and purveyors, a dog wash, lure course, agility obstacle course, DogVinci – where pups step in safe paints and walk onto canvas – dog adoptions, raffle, costume contest, best trick contest, alumni parade and other activities.
The presenting sponsor is Dogs 24/7 of Chandler, Glendale, Mesa, Phoenix and Tempe. To join as a sponsor, merchant, or donate an item for the raffle, contact bark@azfriends.org.
For up-to-date information on Barktoberfest visit Friends for Life Facebook page at facebook.com/AZfriendsforLife and click on the Events tab, or call 480-497-8296.
Friends for Life focuses on rescuing stray animals from off the streets and the rural desert areas of Arizona communities. It provides medical attention and care for the animals and actively seeks adoptive families. Information: info@azfriends.org.