Gilbert Town Council gave Mayor Brigette Peterson a pass and accepted the findings of an investigation that cleared her of alleged ethics violations but faulted her for occasional use of poor judgment.
Three residents and a town employee, filed separate complaints against Peterson that included accusing her of feeding information to a developer who played a key role in her election campaign, trying to change policy to limit public speakers and targeting an employee she blamed for helping create Gilbert’s new logo, which she publicly criticized.
Attorney Frank Cassidy, who reviewed his findings via phone Oct. 19, had recommended the Council take no action against Peterson.
“This really does boil down to a political issue, which in my opinion is not really the purview of the Council to decide …but one for the electorate,” Councilwoman Aimee Yentes said. “I have a lot of respect for the democratic process. …And of course there are avenues for doing that whether it’s a recall or the next election cycle or they come to Council meetings and they express their opinions.”
Before casting his vote with the majority, Councilman Laurin Hendrix questioned Cassidy’s findings in detail, stating, “Frankly most attorneys can take either side of an argument and twist it into being believable that your client is right.”
Hendrix started off with Peterson’s email correspondence with developer Howard Morrison.
According to Cassidy, it appeared to him that Peterson went out of her way to clear up incorrect or misunderstandings Morrison Ranch residents had with a proposed apartment project. Peterson told Cassidy she had reached out on a Sunday morning to Morrison because she never bothered staff over the weekend.
“Did you look at any weekend emails, phone logs, communications of any sort to verify that is factual?” Hendrix asked Cassidy, to which he responded “no.”
“I guess we have to assume that she is telling the truth,” said Hendrix, adding that he’s texted and emailed staff on the weekends and gotten responses back. “Since she doesn’t communicate with any town employees ever on the weekends, rather than wait until Monday, we needed to response to these emails immediately on Sunday because there were constituents that had questions.
“The investigation said she wanted to act promptly. In some places it sounds like the investigator is actually defending the mayor that she needed to act promptly on Sunday morning because she had gotten a number of emails. The best thing to do is to call Howard Morrison, the developer, the co-chair of her campaign, one of her largest donors to her campaign as opposed to waiting until Monday morning.”
According to Hendrix, Peterson in her emails to Morrison identified “the ring leader, the troublemaker” among residents opposing the apartment project and also told him of a neighborhood petition and residents’ intent to hire an attorney.
Hendrix agreed with Cassidy that the residents’ emails with a public official were public documents.
Hendrix said, “When you call an elected official or email them, there is a reasonable assumption that that could become public information but I would also assume that there’s a reasonable assumption that the person I’m taking to would make some effort to maintain confidentiality. They wouldn’t wait 10 minutes after my conversation and then go directly to the party I’m opposing and tell them everything I’ve said, tell them my name, tell them how many people (are opposed). That would be a reasonable assumption on my part.”
“I have difficulty thinking there wasn’t any hope or intent that this might influence the outcome,” he said.
He said it was the investigator’s opinion that Peterson in pointing out to Morrison the constituent she deemed the “most aggressive” was poor judgment.
Hendrix said the town’s ethics code set a low bar and that “we are using poor judgment as something less than an ethical violation.”
“This stinks,” he said. “Not an ethical violation but it smells.”
Hendrix also said that he’s been concerned for some time about the lack of decorum by people who speak at the meetings, disparaging the mayor.
He’s raised the concern with two council members, who he said agreed with him but chose to remain silent on the issue. He said he also texted the mayor with his concern and how he can help her.
She responded it would be great but after hearing that Hendrix wanted to meet with her alone, Peterson responded, “’My people have advised me not to meet with anybody alone.’”
“When you call an elected official they meet with you,” he said. “I never was once told to go talk to my staff. I was never told, ‘my people have told me not to meet with you.’
“The path in dealing with this seems to be ‘let’s ignore it. Let’s just pretend there isn’t a problem. Everybody in town’s happy, it’s all great.’
“I don’t like it and I’ve done what I could to prevent it from getting to this point. But here we are and now we have an investigation we got to analyze that and trying to determine what the truth is.”
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque said everyone has made mistakes and should learn from them and that she accepted the mayor’s apology.
“Now that the independent review of the various ethics complaints is complete, I’d like us all to take a breath and a brief step back to reflect on how we best move forward,” Tilque said.
Peterson apologized to Council and public and said she has been working over the past several months on improving herself and recognizing the influence and the weight of her comments as mayor.
“There was never any malice in any of the choices I made,” she said with emotion. “My heart and soul go into this community every single day. I am committed to always doing what is best for Gilbert.”
She said she has served the community for over 20 years without any previous incidents and that she has been devastated by what she has been experiencing and witnessing in the community. She said she and her husband have been disrespected and “he does not deserve that as my husband.”
“We also don’t deserve to be told to ‘grow a pair’ when it comes to doing business in this community,” she said. “There is such as high level of disrespect and vitriol going on not only in Gilbert but in this country right now. We need to all take a step back to figure out where we need to be and how to be better people. I intend to build bridges and continue to run this town with Gilbert kindness.”
Dave Rosenfeld and former council member Les Presmyk spoke on her behalf.
Rosenfeld said it was a privilege to know Peterson whom he said had integrity and called the people who posted negative signs about Peterson and the town bond and filed the complaints as “cowards.”
Frequent critic Jim Torgeson, who filed a complaint against Peterson, criticized the investigation and said the town’s ethics code was so loose that it needed revisions.
And Ryan Handelsman, who filed a complaint and was the one that Peterson singled out to Morrison, knocked the mayor for characterizing criticism of her as politically motivated.
“I remind you that we are all citizens of Gilbert, not your opponents,” he said.
“A growing majority of the community finds your conduct to be just that – unsatisfactory and unacceptable.”