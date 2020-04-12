Gilbert is accusing a sign company of bait-and-switch on the aluminum panels it sold the town at a cost of nearly $250,000 for crowd-scene graphics on the outfield walls of Cactus Yards.
Sierra Signs in Mesa says the material it used was just as good, if not better than, the Dibond aluminum composite paneling the town requested and claimed Gilbert was looking for a “windfall.”
“They need to pay us the difference or pay us whole or get us the Dibond,” said Councilman Jared Taylor. “That is what we bought. We should get what we bought. I disagree with their assertion it’s the same quality. It’s not the same quality and the taxpayers will have to cough up more money when the signs deteriorate.”
Taylor’s concerns with Sierra Signs date back to December 2018. when he and then-Councilman Victor Petersen voted against the $248,508 contract for the grandstand graphics.
Having purchased two smaller signs made with Dibond months earlier for his own business, Taylor said he had a rough idea of the cost and knew “something was off” with Sierra Sign’s quote.
He wanted staff to do more research and delay the Council vote but the town was under a time crunch to re-open Cactus Yards in February 2019 after a 19-month closure for extensive fixes.
And, staff had assured him they were comfortable moving forward after having called around on the pricing, which also included design and installation.
“Nobody could match that price when they called around,” Taylor said, noting the staff has no sign experts.
He said the reason why no one could match Sierra Signs’ bid was because the company switched the top-of-the-line Dibond with a lesser-quality material.
“We bought a Ferrari and got a Yugo,” Taylor said.
The original graphics at Cactus Yards’ eight scaled-down pro-baseball fields were deteriorated, printed on vinyl tarps that had a lifespan of one to three years, prompting the town to look at replacing them.
The town shut down the 9-year-old facility for needed repairs in July 2017, taking back control from operator Big League Dreams.
Three companies provided the town quotes for vinyl but only Sierra Signs provided an alternative quote using Dibond aluminum paneling, according to a May 2019 email to the Council from Jacob Ellis, the deputy town manager who has since left.
The town invited the remaining companies to also submit a quote using Dibond but they declined because they couldn’t beat Sierra Signs’ price, according to officials.
The town opted not to go through another formal bid process, which would have taken months to do and instead went with a cooperative purchasing agreement process that took less time in order to meet the Feb. 9 grand-opening date, according to Parks and Recreation Director Robert Carmona at the Dec. 6, 2018 meeting.
And, that’s the problem, according to Taylor.
Had the town gone through a competitive bid, it would have seen the red flag, he said.
“People would have seen some disparity. They would probably have asked a few more questions,” he said. “If everybody had the chance to fairly bid on Dibond, it would have allowed someone to have said, ‘why is this off?’ The town rushed through trying to meet the deadline for ribbon-cutting. It’s not the right way to do business.”
Taylor said he brought his concerns to the company, where he purchased his signs. The owner reviewed the documents and indicated there was no way Sierra Signs could provide the top-quality Dibond at the price it quoted the town, according to Taylor.
The town learned of the allegations of inferior aluminum paneling in January 2019, prompting staff to pay a site visit to Sierra Signs to inspect the paneling and manufacturing process, according to Ellis.
Sierra Signs showed staff the product with the Dibond name brand stickers on the back.
The company explained that during the manufacturing process, the stickers are removed to allow for the marking of sign placement locations, which was complex due to the large number of panels – 1,300, for the park, Ellis said.
As such, there is no way to verify if the installed panels are Dibond through sticker backing alone, he added.
The town ended up sending three panel samples from two fields to the brand’s manufacturer 3A Composites for testing in April 2019 and the manufacturer confirmed they were not Dibond.
The company representative in his letter stated he believed the material to be “a Chinese import material.”
It wasn’t until December 2019 that Sierra Signs owner Teri Davis acknowledged in a letter the company gave the town a product other than Dibond.
The company used Dibond for some of the town’s project but wasn’t able to get enough to finish the work, according to the letter.
Instead, it purchased MAX-Metal aluminum composite panels to finish the job.
“Our client maintains the material is even better quality than what was promised,” attorney Ashley Adams told the Gilbert Sun News last week. “Dibond is a generic term. My client intends to make this right. She’s offered an extended warranty they otherwise would not obtain under the original contract.”
Adams said Davis was on extended medical leave when the work commenced at Cactus Yards and was unaware of what was going on. Instead, two company employees handled the project.
Sierra Signs could not confirm what products were used in which fields.
Town Attorney Christopher Payne in March fired off a letter, rejecting the company’s offer of a five-year extended warranty.
Payne stated Sierra Signs without question breached the contract by failing to obtain the required written consent from the town before changing out the material.
He also pointed out that until the December letter, the company for nearly a year maintained to the town it had actually installed Dibond and in May 2019 provided invoices to the town showing it purchased the material from its purported distributor, Montroy Supply Co.
Copies of invoices obtained by a public records request showed Sierra Signs ordered 1,300 panels of Dibond on Dec. 19, 2018 and Montroy fulfilling that order.
“I assume that Sierra Sign’s purpose in providing these invoices to the town was to show that Sierra Signs had ordered and received Dibond in an amount sufficient to complete the project,” Payne said. “If that was actually the case, then there should have been no need to utilize another type of ACM.”
In any case, Payne said, the company either used the Dibond purchased by the town for another project or the distributor’s invoices “were falsified.”
Adams’ response to the accusations was that Davis has fired the two employees overseeing the job.
“A lot of these facts, she is discovering as we conduct our investigation,” Adams said. “They have a very reputable business and they want to make it right.”
Payne said even if Davis was unaware her employees substituted another material in January and February, she should have known about the problem no later than April or May because the town had contacted her multiple times with their concerns.
Payne said there was no way for the town to confirm if MAX-Metal was used and if so, what type of product was actually used.
And, because Sierra Signs can’t confirm what product was used at Cactus Yards, the manufacturer’s warranties are worthless, he said.
Adams last week said the town has agreed to allow Grimco, a supplier of MAX-Metal to test the leftover product from Gilbert’s project. She said according to Grimco, MAX-metal is not made in China and is a quality product.
She rejected the town’s proposed terms for settlement that included giving a seven-year warranty and for Sierra Signs to reimburse the town the difference between the material it paid for and what was actually installed.
Adams said a five-year extended warranty is the best in the market and Dibond doesn’t even offer that.
As for the monetary damages, “the city is seeking to obtain a windfall,” according to Adams.
“Our position is they received a product of the same if not better than the quality then was promised and they are not owed any money in my view,” she said.