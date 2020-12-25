When a student at Oak Tree Elementary School in Gilbert looked up and announced, “This is better than my iPad,” the adults nearby exchanged smiles.
The boy was turning soil in the school’s new garden, which was installed earlier this month to provide a calming, nurturing space for the school’s K-6 students.
The garden is part of a larger effort to address the mental health needs of Oak Tree’s 400 students. Educators at the school have noticed an increase in stress, anxiety and depression amid the pandemic.
That’s what prompted Kaitlyn Long, MAS-LAMFT, to contact Phoenix Children’s.
Long, counselor for the school’s Children Overcoming Problems through Education, or C.O.P.E., program, was searching for additional support for students and knew the health system trains Arizona educators in how to promote positive self-regulation strategies, coping methods and resilience among students.
“I had heard about Phoenix Children’s mindfulness training and knew it would make a difference for our teachers and kids,” Long said.
She connected with Beheir Johnson, MS, community health program specialist for Phoenix Children’s Center for Family Health and Safety.
The two got to work on a plan. In addition to a series of trainings on trauma-informed methods – all delivered virtually – the school was interested in planting a garden.
A school garden had long been a passion project for Oak Tree Nurse Jolene Costello, RN.
Prior to COVID-19, she had organized and led a school gardening club and was well aware of the benefits to students.
“It’s so good for them to get out in nature and feel the soil in their hands,” Costello said. “The experience provides an immediate sense of calm and peace that many of our students really need.”
With funding from the Kohl’s Mindful Me initiative, Johnson recruited San Tan Valley-based Greenie’s Garden to design and install a large new garden with 18 beds – one for each of Oak Tree’s classes – along with a Zen space for students with special needs.
Greenie’s owners, Brandon and Alyssa Owens, spent dozens of hours building and planting before teaching students to get their own hands dirty.
The garden includes a wide variety of vegetables, from celery and Swiss chard to broccoli and sugar snap peas, which will be served in Oak Tree’s lunchroom.
“Working with kids is such a heartwarming experience,” said Brandon, who has partnered with Phoenix Children’s to build gardens at five Valley schools.
“Gardening really is better than an iPad, and there’s no other experience that’s quite so tranquil or serene. That’s exactly why Alyssa and I have made it our business.”
Indeed, the couple quit their office jobs four years ago to launch Greenie’s.
“It’s truly gratifying to share the benefits of gardening with others,” added Alyssa. “We can’t wait to see how the kids react when the starter plants they’re tending begin producing vegetables they can eat.”
Johnson, too, knows gardening is a research-backed tool for alleviating stress and restoring calm.
“Spending time outside is good for our bodies and minds, but it’s more than that,” she said. “Children derive many benefits from caring for a garden, like developing mindfulness, improving self-confidence and strengthening interpersonal and cooperative skills.
“It’s also a source of physical activity, which boosts production of endorphins and other feel-good hormones.”
Johnson should know.
Since 2017, she has managed the Kohl’s Mindful Me program for Phoenix Children’s. In addition to installing gardens at six Valley schools, she and her team have trained more than 3,000 educators in trauma-informed methods.
“There’s a direct and negative link between adverse childhood experiences – or ACEs – and long-term health of children,” Johnson said. “This is especially evident in Arizona, where children experience more ACEs than in any other part of the country.”
ACEs – like extreme poverty, abuse, or exposure to violence, substance abuse or mental illness – can lead to toxic stress in children. Such experiences affect physical and mental health and can manifest into chronic medical and behavioral health issues. In school, children with toxic stress struggle with behavior, academic achievement and peer and teacher relationships.
Johnson’s work focuses on stress management, self-regulation and building childhood and family resiliency.
She teaches educators across the state about the impacts of ACEs, trains them in leading mindfulness and yoga activities in the classroom and guides schools in transitioning from punitive-based discipline to compassion-based practices.
“The moment teachers understand the effects of trauma, something just clicks,” she said. “From there, it’s about giving them the tools they need to teach children how to cope. The work is really powerful.”
Johnson emphasizes that the training benefits all children – not just those with extreme trauma – because all kids experience difficulties in childhood.
Like Oak Tree’s educators, she, too, has noted an uptick in stress and other mental health issues in children amid the pandemic – and she’s seen an increase in training requests from Arizona schools.
“Providing a safe, nurturing environment where children can learn and grow is our ultimate goal,” said Oak Tree Principal Dale Lunt.
Long emphasized that installing the garden was a community-wide undertaking.
“We could not have done this without committed volunteers who spent many hours and weekends preparing for soil day,” said Long. “A special thanks to the boys basketball and football players from Highland High, Desert Ridge High, Highland Junior High and Desert Ridge Junior High, and to Nurse Costello’s husband, Jim, who spent many weekends helping us make this garden a reality.”
Educators who are interested in learning more about Kohl’s Mindful Me training through Phoenix Children’s may call 602-933-2970 or email mindfulme@phoenixchildrens.com.