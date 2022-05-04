Free chow for all students in Gilbert’s public school districts could come to an end by June 30, two years after U.S. Department of Agriculture allowed for the no-cost meals for all students due to the pandemic.
The National School Lunch Program will instead revert back to providing free or reduced-priced breakfasts and lunches to students based on family income and require families to provide documentation of need. The food program operates in nearly 100,000 public and nonprofit private schools and residential child-care institutions, according to the USDA.
The action looms because Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) opposes continuing the free meal program, and moved to exclude it in the omnibus spending bill that funds the government through the end of this fiscal year on Sept. 30.
He reportedly told fellow Republicans the program was never intended to be permanent and many in the GOP objected to the $11 billion annual price tag as the federal deficit continues to grow. They also want schools to get back to normal in the waning days of the pandemic.
“Our breakfast participation has more than doubled from the numbers pre-pandemic, which shows students are making an effort to make it to school earlier and come down to the cafeteria for breakfast, who weren’t previously,” said Gilbert Public Schools spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis.
GPS is the state’s fifth largest school district with over 34,000 students at 39 schools across Gilbert, Chandler and Mesa.
In the pre-pandemic 2018-19 fiscal year, the district served up 466,327 breakfasts, which increased by 72% to 802,944 in fiscal year 2020-21.
The number of lunches doled out in 2018-19 was 2.5 million, which grew to 2.7 million in 2020-21, an 8.8% increase.
At Chandler Unified School District, where about 10,000 Gilbert kids attend a campus, 5,210,080 meals were served for 2018-19. Just over 2 million of those meals were free and about 145,000 were price-reduced. Also, over 3 million students paid full price that year.
CUSD gave out about 4.9 million meals in 2019-20 and over 5.5 million in 2020-21.
This current school year, officials anticipated the number of free meals at CUSD with over 45,000 students will exceed 6.8 million.
USDA officials say 30 million U.S. students have benefited from the universal free meal program during the pandemic. That’s 10 million more than the number of students served before the pandemic.
Prepping so many meals meant GPS needed more hands in the kitchen.
“We did need to hire more staff members, however this has been challenging due to a lack of applicants,” Antestenis said. “We hold regular job fairs and other recruitment initiatives to address this. We have also streamlined our processes in order to continue to serve and support our students and families.”
GPS like other districts also are dealing with the challenge of securing items for school menus because of the interruption in the food-supply chain.
“There are many factors that have affected the food supply chain for school meals, not just increased demand,” Antestenis said. “Many food items have been and continue to be hard to get.
“A number of manufacturers stopped producing food due to school districts across the country being closed and others have experienced staffing issues affecting production abilities. Some state COVID protocols have also influenced supply.”
Before the pandemic hit the state in March 2020, 26% of students in the district qualified for free and reduced-price meals, according to Antestenis.
At nearby Higley Unified School District, 21.98% of its student body of about 12,000 qualified for the program – 15.86% for free meals and 6.12% for reduced-price meals, according to spokeswoman Teresa Joseph.
But with the implementation of free meals for all, GPS didn’t track who actually qualified and who did not.
“This is due to ‘touchless’ COVID protocols in place where we used a tallying system that did not identify the participant’s name or eligibility,” Antestenis explained.
The district is urging parents to begin applying for the Free and Reduce Meals Program for the 2022-23 school year beginning July 1.
To qualify for free meals, a student’s household income must be at or below 130% of the federal-poverty level and for a reduced-price meal, a household income must be between 130 and 185% of the federal-poverty level.
For instance, during the 2021-22 school year a child from a family of four with an annual income of $34,450 or less is eligible for free meals and a child from a family of four with a household income of no more than $49,025 is eligible for reduced price meals, according to the USDA.
Overall for the 2022-23 school year, the USDA projected a 5.91% increase or 153 million more breakfasts to be served. And, the total number of school lunches and snacks for the same school year is projected to be 5.59 billion, an increase of 353 million or 6.74% over the current estimate for fiscal year 2022 of 5.24 billion.
The Arizona Food Bank Network said over 311,000 children in the state lack consistent access to enough food.
The universal free meals program, however, could be continued depending on Congress.
Two senators have co-sponsored a bill to keep it going for at least one more year. Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) call the measure, “Support Kids Not Red Tape Act.”
Meanwhile, California took the steps to implement a statewide universal meals program for school children beginning in 2022-23, becoming the first state to do so.
Public school districts and charter schools will have to provide two meals – breakfast and lunch – free of charge each school day to students who ask for a meal, regardless of income eligibility.
Jenny Bracamonte, CUSD food and nutrition director, however, has her fingers crossed that the federal program will be extended.
“We have not released any guidance to our families yet because it could very well change and it’s a bit too early,” Bracamonte said. “Of course, we will keep the district apprised of any changes as soon as we are aware.”