Jesus doesn’t just take the wheel for the Covenant Hot Rod Association.
The 20-year-old nonprofit gives him the chassis, power train and everything else.
And you’ll get a chance to see their hot rods and restored classics at the fifth annual Desert Harvest Car Show hosted at Valor Christian Center, 3015 E. Warner Road, Gilbert 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
The free show is Valor Christian Center’s annual gift to the community.
Covenant uses its displays of antique and customized automobiles and trucks to spread the Gospel through gentle conversation and Christian-themed giveaways.
“Any way that we can reach people for Jesus Christ, we do it,” said one member of the group, whose motto is “Fully Restored, Serving the Lord.”
Dozens of vehicles will be on hand and Valor Christian is hoping spectators will donate to the church’s effort on behalf of Soldier’s Best Friend, a nonprofit that pairs dogs rescued from shelters with veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
“The Desert Harvest Car Show has generated $8,200 so far for Soldier’s Best Friend,” said Pastor Thor Strandholt. “Our goal this year is to break the $10,000 mark.”
People who want to show off their vehicles can register at the show. The registration fee is $30.
Thor said social distancing and masks are encouraged.