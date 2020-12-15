A former youth football referee and certified speed and agility coach is hosting a free skills and drills camp for young athletes to help improve their overall athletic ability on the field.
Jacob Cabezudo, owner of CAB Training based in the East Valley, is holding the camp at Crossroads Park in Gilbert free to kids ages 6-19. The camp will focus on speed and agility drills, as well as others that are related to a variety of specific positions to improve fundamentals.
“My job as a trainer is to improve the speed, agility, quickness and football skills of the players I train,” Cabezudo said. “I go a step further and impart motivation, teach lessons on sportsmanship, and increase an athlete’s love for the game.
“So, with this camp, I’m trying to reach more young players in the East Valley who share the same passion for football as I do. I have a passion for training athletes and enhancing their athletic ability through speed, agility, and skills training.”
Cabezudo was previously a youth football referee and helped run East Valley Flag Football, a subsidiary of PrimeTime Athletics – one of the largest youth sports leagues in Arizona, New Mexico and Missouri. He also coaches and trains youth football players in speed, agility and overall fundamentals of the game for Elevated Sports.
Along with training from Cabezudo, the camp will feature coaching from Ryan Colbert, a former freshman football coach at Williams Field High School who now runs track collegiately at Park University in Missouri, Rimiere Blakey, a former Chandler High School wide receiver and Cabezudo’s little brother, Jerry, who also used to referee.
“The goal for this camp is to introduce young players and their parents to CAB Training and to show them how much their athlete will improve by doing group or private sessions with me,” Cabezudo said.
The camp will be held at Crossroads Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. Information: cabathletictraining.com/free-camp-sign-up.