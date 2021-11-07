John Lewis is back in the saddle.
After serving a three-year stint as mission leader for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cambodia, the former Gilbert mayor is returning in January as president and CEO of the PHX East Valley Partnership.
He is replacing the man who replaced him – former Maricopa County supervisor and community leader Denny Barney of Gilbert, who is stepping down to pursue his own business ventures.
When Barney was asked to replace Lewis after he answered his church’s call to serve, Barney said he would give the EVP post a try for three years and then decide what to do when Lewis returned.
“Denny has done a phenomenal job and we are sorry to see him step down,” said Adam Deguire, interim vice president in Arizona State University’s Office of Government & Community Engagement and the Partnership’s chairman. “The good news is that talent in our region runs deep.”
EVP is a nonprofit organization of East Valley businesses, education and community leaders that works for betterment of the region’s economy and quality of life.
Founded 39 years ago as a cooperative effort among Apache Junction, Chandler, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Mesa, Queen Creek and Tempe – along with Maricopa and Pinal counties and Gila and Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian communities – it has grown in size and stature.
Lewis served two terms as Gilbert’s mayor between 2009 and 2016 and is credited with leading the development of its downtown district and guiding the town through some of its most traumatic events this century – including the cold-blooded murder of Gilbert Police Lt. Eric Shuhandler in 2010 and a Nazis sympathizer’s murder-suicide that claimed the lives of four other people, including a baby, in 2012.
Lewis became EVP president in 2016 but stepped down in late 2018 to heed the call of his church.
“I’m thrilled to be back and look forward to working with a progressive group of leaders to continue to move our region forward,” he said.
During his tenure at EVP, Lewis played an integral role in making the region a mecca for business, establishing a mentoring program for small business owners and creating a fertile environment for entrepreneurs.
He also worked with regional officials and Arizona Tech Investors to catalyze economic growth by raising awareness of angel investing and enhancing access to early-stage funding for East Valley tech startup companies.
Barney looked back at his leadership of EVP as “one of the most significant and productive times in the region’s history.”
The PHX East Valley has grown exponentially and now boasts a population of 1.6 million and a labor force of more than 717,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.
“Because of its talented and highly educated workforce and favorable quality of life, the area also continues to be a magnet for new businesses and entrepreneurial ventures, particularly in the aerospace and aviation, manufacturing, technology, financial services and health care industries,” a spokeswoman for EVP said.
Under Barney’s leadership, EVP advocated for transportation, education and other critical issues, and engaged more municipal, business, education and community leaders in the organization.
“As a sixth-generation PHX East Valley resident and a longtime business owner, I have had a front-row seat watching the region grow and mature,” Barney said. “It has been the honor of my life to give back to the organization and the community I love.”
Barney balanced his duties at the Partnership with his role as principal of Arcus Private Capital Solutions, a specialized realty investment and finance company. He will continue to participate on Partnership as a board member.