Dr. Dawn Foley doesn’t see her new role as superintendent overseeing 13 campuses and some 12,000 students at Higley Unified School District as a job but more of a passion.
The Arizona native, who grew up in Chandler and graduated from Corona Del Sol High School, is a fourth-generation educator and a third-generation Sun Devil.
“I always knew I was going to be a teacher from as little as I can remember,” said Foley, who as an elementary school student started collecting books and other items for her future classroom.
“My parents and grandparents were my role models,” she said. “They were passionate about teaching.”
She said her parents sometimes took her on family trips associated with educational conferences and lectures.
“My parents were huge influences, who inspired me to love teaching,” Foley said. “My dad was a high school principal and district-level administrator and my mom was a university professor. Ironically in my career I’ve done both.”
Foley’s first job out of college was as a fourth-grade teacher for two years at Gilbert Public Schools’ Superstition Springs Elementary.
From there, the Mesa resident worked for seven years as a senior lecturer and Early Childhood Program administrator for Arizona State University, her alma mater.
“Ironically, I started as an early childhood major, thinking I was only going to teach young children. But most of my career was teaching teachers how to be teachers at the university,” Foley said. “I love teaching adults as much as I love teaching children.”
In 2008, Foley landed at HUSD, where she was director of curriculum and instruction.
Foley took over as superintendent in May with the official retirement of Dr. Michael Thomason. She had been acting superintendent since last year.
Although she hasn’t been in front of a classroom for years, the teacher in her never left, Foley said.
“Whether I was in the classroom or at the district-level I was always looking out how to help those who were in the classroom teaching or help those who teach or support teachers,” she said. “It’s what I’ve always done.”
Foley said she’s often wondered what field she would have ended up in had she not gone into teaching.
“I’ve never seen anything that didn’t revolve around something to do with this career,” she said. “This is truly my passion.”
Over the span of her 22-year career in education, Foley has seen some things change and some remain the same.
“Some of the tools and resources available to us have changed and are more diverse,” she noted. “Fundamentally, the ability to connect and inspire work with students is one of the things that have never changed.”
Foley said she still enjoys her work in spite of the disruptions that the pandemic brought to education world-wide.
“There is always something new and exciting so I’m not burnt out,” she said. “When you love what you do, it’s not working.”
Besides surrounding herself with a good team at the district, Foley has a strong support system at home. She’s married to a fellow educator, Rob Foley.
“He and I both love what we do and are passionate in supporting each other,” she said. “It’s so helpful having a husband understanding the profession. He understands why I have the late nights and all-consuming days. If you’re not in the profession you would think, ‘why is she never home?’”
Rob Foley is a special education teacher and will begin his 26th year of teaching at Eastmark High School in Mesa this year.
“We were high-school sweethearts, graduated from high school, went into and graduated from ASU both from the College of Education and have been happily ever after teaching while raising our babies,” Foley said.
The couple recently celebrated 23 years of marriage and their babies are now both grown.
Daughter Annie, the artist in the family, is studying animation and design at Mesa Community College and son Robbie, a gifted jazz guitarist, will be a freshman at Arizona State University in the fall studying jazz and majoring in business. He’ll also be the fourth generation from his family to attend ASU.
“Interestingly both of my children are not pursing education at this moment but they are natural teachers, too,” Foley said. “My two children are as passionate as their mom is in the classroom, in music and art.”
Foley cultivated her children’s interests by taking them to plays, productions, classes in music, dance and art “because I knew as an educator you feed their passion with their interests.”
Foley’s interests when not working include spending time with her family, sewing and playing the harp.
“I’m not that proficient but I love it,” she said. “I can play a few songs and take lessons every week but I would not invite anybody to my performances.”
She also quilts, a pastime handed down by her grandmother.
“She was an amazing classroom teacher,” Foley said. “She was a huge inspiration for me. When I watched her I wanted to be like her. When she retired, she quilted. When I have a bit of time, I enjoy doing it and I think of my grandmother.”
Foley won’t be able to indulge in her hobbies much this summer as she plans to work right up to the first day of school on July 26.
“We are so excited getting the year off the ground that will look and feel more normal,” she said. “This summer we’re working on exciting and productive things like strategic plans and priorities and goals and things we want to focus on so we start things off to continue flourishing in Higley.
“We got lots to do. We are growing and want to continue to grow and there are lots of opportunities for positive things in our district.”