For seven years now, Gilbert resident Fred Meyer has been part of a program put on by two century-old organizations that teaches tykes in local schools about the American Flag.
It’s a labor of love of country for Meyer, a member of both American Legion Post 39 in Gilbert and The Society of Forty and Eight, a now independent organization that’s a year younger than the 103-year-old Legion and that dates back to the French Theater in World War 1, when 40 doughboys and eight horses were crammed into narrow-gauge railroad cars for transport.
The Legion and Forty and Eight took to Patterson Elementary School in Gilbert last week, where Meyer, Legionnaire Doug Adamson and national Forty and Eight Secretaire-Treasurer Don Reed of Chandler presented their 45-minute Flags for First Graders program.
“We teach the children how to respect the American Flag,” Meyer explained. “We ask them some questions and allow them to ask some questions – unfold and refold the American Flag, telling them the meaning of each fold.”
At the end of the program, they hand out a comic book that in plain language explains the flag and why it deserves respect as well as a miniature flag.
The little flag is also marked by a labor of love on Meyer’s part: He goes around town gathering pieces of wood that he fashions and paints as little stands for the flag so that the kids can put them on a shelf in their bedroom or on their desk.
“It’s a fair amount of work,” he said. “Right now I’ve probably got about 700 blocks at home, but we hope to visit three or four more schools this year.”
An Army veteran, Meyer is proud of the Legion, not only because of the flag program but also of $50 million in scholarships it has awarded to nursing students.
“My daughter happens to be a fourth-generation nurse,” he explained.
Though not all Legion posts have a Flag for First Graders program, Meyer estimates 70 percent of them do.
But it requires time, not only to make arrangements with schools for a visit but to organized the materials and find some fellow Legionnaires who have the time to go out to the schools.
Meyer himself said he tries to prod posts that do not have the program to consider starting one, though he admits some that he has contacted in the past don’t carry through on their assurances they’ll begin one.
But ultimately, Meyer and the volunteers who help him do it because if offers a chance to be personally involved in demonstrating their patriotism.
Indeed, his work earned him a kind of statewide designation as a kind of ambassador for Americanism, one of four pillars the American Legion was founded on and continues to promulgate, along with national security, children and youth and veterans affairs and rehabilitation.
“It’s fun and I enjoy doing it with the kids,” he said for Flags for First Graders, adding that besides his love of country, he has a very personal reason for carrying on, at least for the next few years.
The first time he participated in a flag program was also at Patterson, when one of his grandchildren was a student.
“I’ve got to do it for at least a good six or seven more years,” he said, “because I got two more grandkids that will turn 2 on April 29. I’m gonna be an old guy still doing this stuff.”