Food help for needy students unveiled at Gilbert school

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Frank Sanders speaks at the unveiling of new Grand and Go breakfast carts at Harris Elementary School, part of Mission 57: End Student Hunger, a Super Bowl LVII community initiative that is providing Grab and Go school meal packages to high-need schools in the Phoenix area and Arizona. Gilbert public schools are receiving 11 of the Grand and Go packages, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Harris Elementary School in Gilbert Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)