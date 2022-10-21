Food help for needy students unveiled at Gilbert school

By GSN NEWS STAFF
At Harris Elementary School near Baseline Road and Stapley Drive in Gilbert, 76% of the 400 students qualify for free and reduced meals.
According to experts, hungry children score lower on standardized tests, are more likely to repeat a grade, get suspended from school and come to school late or not at all.
But since Harris, a PK-6 Gilbert Public Schools campus, introduced its ‘Breakfast in the Hallway’ program in 2015, administrators have seen vast improvements. Harris was one of the first schools in Arizona to have the program.
Just in the first six months of offering meals to students on their way to class, tardiness decreased by 50%, school nurse visits for stomach pains declined by 34% and school behavior referrals dropped by 25%, according to Gilbert Public Schools.
The number of students eating school breakfast jumped to 71% from the 12% before the start of the program.
Now, thanks to the Mission 57: End Student Hunger, more campuses in the district will be feeding students with food insecurity. The community initiative is providing 11 campuses with a Grab and Go school meal equipment package.
Each package includes 10 kiosks/meal carts from ColdSell, two 4-crate milk coolers from ColdSell, one round milk cooler from ColdSell.
The announcement of the equipment came last week at an event staged at Harris, also a recipient.
“The existing Breakfast in the Hallway program at Harris was using old carts,” district spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis said. “The new donated carts include additional features and a separate cart for milk etc. So Harris will receive a meal equipment package.”
GENYOUth representatives were joined by former Cardinals wide receiver Frank Sanders, Gilbert Mayor Bridgette Peterson and district Superintendent Dr. Shane McCord.
Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, Dairy Council of Arizona and a number of corporate sponsors such as Fry’s Food Stores and The Quaker Oats Co. are helping support the mission to increase access to over 8.5 million school meals for over 31,000 student each school year at 57 high-need campuses in the state.
Approximately 26% of all GPS students are eligible for free and reduced meals, according to Antestenis.
The district has nine campuses currently enrolled in the Title 1 program, which receives extra federal help due to having over 40% of students qualifying for free and reduced meals.
Mission 57’s goal is to deliver 11 equipment packages per month for a total of 57 for Super Bowl 57, which will be held in February in Glendale.
According to GENYOUth, one in eight children in the nation is food insecure – including one in five Hispanic, Black and Indigenous children.
Schools are a lifeline for student feeding yet Arizona ranks in the bottom half – 29th out of 51 states – in school breakfast participation.
The Grab and Go School Meal equipment have proven to be a game-changer in helping schools grow school breakfast participation.
Since introducing the meal equipment program to schools in 2017, GENYOUth has seen growth in average daily school breakfast participation by as much as 27%.